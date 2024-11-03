Edgy Tim: 8 underclassmen who could impact second round of playoffs

Jameson Purcell had a huge game on Saturday night in the Hawks 49-42 win over Naperville North passing for nearly 500 yards and 6 touchdowns with just one interception in the win to advance. Tim O'Halloran

This past weekend, the IHSA football state playoffs saw half the teams who made the state playoffs eliminated, leaving just 128 teams left for Round 2 action across the state. Several of the Daily Herald area teams survived the first round. Let’s take a look at several impressive underclassmen who could play big roles in Round 2 games this weekend.

Geneva junior WR Brett Konkey 6-foot-1, 170 pounds

Geneva and head coach Boone Thorgesen has a deep and highly impressive group of skill position names led by senior four star ranked WR Talyn Taylor (Georgia) but don't overlook Brett Konkey. Konkey is another quality target for the Vikings this season. Konkey has very good hands, runs well and has impressive ball skills and awareness. Konkey also has the frame that will allow him to add more strength and good weight over the next year plus.

St. Charles North junior WR Keaton Reinke 6-foot-3, 205 pounds

St. Charles North will head into Chicago on Friday night to take on defending Class 7A state champion Chicago Mount Carmel in a huge Class 7A Round 2 showdown. Look for the Mount Carmel defense to pay a ton of attention to Keaton Reinke, who has been the North Stars primary receiver over the past two seasons. Reinke is a big, strong kid with good length and reach who can use his frame to box out opposing defensive backs in jump ball scenarios. With two full seasons of varsity video already under his belt, expect more college coaches to take a harder look at Reinke this winter.

Downers Grove North junior WR/DB Oliver Thulin 5-foot-11, 160 pounds

Thulin, who was a starter for Downers Grove North and head coach Joe Horeni on last season’s Class 7A state title runner-up team, is a highly effective two-way starter for the Trojans again this season. Thulin has a great feel and instincts whether he's playing receiver or defensive back and is a very fluid athlete who will again be asked to basically never leave the field for the Trojans the remainder of the postseason.

Montini Catholic sophomore QB Israel Abrams 6-foot-4, 190 pounds

One of the top names to watch in a very good Class of 2027 quarterback class in Illinois. Abrams, who holds an early offer from Iowa State, has been the Broncos starting quarterback most of the season. Abrams ability to be a true dual threat allows the Broncos’ offense to take full advantage of his impressive arm along with his running ability inside and outside the pocket. Abrams will get to show off his game in one of the most anticipated games in all of Round 2 when the Broncos host Class 3A defending state champion Byron (10-0) on Saturday.

St. Francis junior QB Brady Palmer 6-foot-2, 191 pounds

Palmer is yet another big time underclassmen quarterback to watch both locally and regionally this fall. Palmer has all the tools you look for in a top level quarterback including a strong and accurate arm, shows great touch and feel and can and will make all the required throws. His overall arm strength and accuracy has greatly improved, and he's also becoming a much more comfortable and impactful scrambler when needed for the Spartans this season.

York junior tight end Hunter Stepanich 6-foot-7, 220 pounds

York always seems to have big, strong and physical types and next up is Hunter Stepanich. Stepanich, listed at 6-foot-7, 225 pounds, plays both wide receiver, tight end and also defensive end for the Dukes. Stepanich, who has made recent game day visits to both Miami of Ohio and Nebraska, has ideal size, very good ball skills and runs well at a position that has never been in more demand at the elite college level.

Libertyville junior WR/S Blaise LaVista 6-foot-2, 190 pounds

Libertyville has been on a roll this season and will look to get payback this weekend when they host North Suburban rival Lake Forest in this Class 7A Round 2 showdown. The Scouts defeated Libertyville back in Week 8 42-35 and look for Blaise LaVista to again have a major impact on both sides of the football. LaVista, who has been a two-way starter all season at wide receiver and safety, has impressive speed and physical tools, runs well and on defense is a major hitter and closer. LaVista has drawn recruiting attention from the likes of Illinois, Kentucky and Iowa State so far this season.

Maine South junior QB Jameson Purcell 6-foot-3, 185 pounds

Jameson Purcell had a huge game on Saturday night in the Hawks 49-42 win over Naperville North, passing for nearly 500 yards and 6 touchdowns with just 1 interception in the win. Purcell is already on college radar recruiting screens and holds nearly 20 Division 1 scholarship offers this fall from the likes of Auburn, Florida, Miami, Washington, UCLA and Kentucky. His overall physical makeup, arm talent and ability to already make multiple reads on every play plus his command of the Hawks’ offense is highly impressive so far this postseason.