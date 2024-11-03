lululemon shop coming to Geneva Commons

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Athletic wear retailer lululemon plans to open a pop-up store in the Geneva Commons shopping center, according to the company’s social media and a mall executive. An opening date has not been announced.

Athletic wear retailer lululemon plans to open a pop-up store in the Geneva Commons shopping center, according to the company’s social media and a mall executive.

According to its online postings, lululemon will open at 318 Commons Drive, Space 2110. An opening date has not been announced.

“They’re trying for Black Friday or earlier,” said Cory Boss, executive vice president of Geneva Commons. “lululemon is one of the top retailers in the country. They generate huge sales per square foot. And them coming to the Commons should be an attraction for both them and other top-tier retailers.

“It will bring a lot of shopping to that area,” he added. “We are real excited about it.”

lululemon did not respond to an email seeking further information.

According to its website, the Geneva location will be its 14th in Illinois. lululemon also has stores in Naperville, Schaumburg, Deer Park, Lake Forest, Northbrook, Oak Brook, Orland Park and five in Chicago.