Police: Man shot at Arlington Heights motel

Arlington Heights police are investing a shooting at the Red Roof Inn Friday night that sent one man to the hospital, authorities said.

A guest services employee called 911 to report a person entered the motel lobby bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound, police said in a news release. Police and fire personnel responded around 11:30 p.m.

Preliminary information indicates several people knocked on the door of a second-floor room and confronted two sleeping occupants, police said. A male occupant left the room and was shot by one of the aggressors, police said.

The wounded man ran to the motel office and asked the clerk to call 911. Four suspects fled the area in a white sedan, police said. The other occupant also fled and likewise sought refuge in the office.

First responders found the man unresponsive and began lifesaving efforts. Police officers used an automated external defibrillator and started CPR. Once it was determined all suspects had fled and the area was secure, Arlington Heights paramedics took over treatment. Paramedics took the man to a Level I trauma center.

The victim was stabilized, but his condition is unknown.

Forensic technicians documented and collected items including “multiple spent shell casings” that were recovered adjacent to the victim’s motel room, police said in the news release.

Detectives also are interviewing witnesses. No known threat exists in the surrounding area, police said.

The victim’s age was not released.