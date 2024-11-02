Dollars and sense: With Bellinger back, can Cubs learn anything from World Series result?

Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger (24) runs the bases after hitting a home run during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) AP

The World Series should provide a winning blueprint for others to follow. At least, in theory.

In the case of the Dodgers and Yankees, the most obvious formula is large payrolls featuring expensive sluggers. Let's face it, the Cubs and White Sox are not likely to embrace this path, even with Yankees outfielder Juan Soto hitting free agency.

That's especially true since the Cubs will have a high-priced Cody Bellinger back on the roster next season. News broke Saturday that Bellinger will exercise the contract option for 2025 worth $27.5 million.

The Cubs may still be active in free agency, but this move will certainly affect their payroll plans. Bellinger won't even be the highest-paid player on the Cubs roster next year. That honor belongs to Dansby Swanson at $28 million.

Back to the theory of sluggers equal winning, the top three Major League Baseball players in OPS this season were Dodgers or Yankees — Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Soto.

Dodgers Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman both ranked in the top 16 in OPS, so they count as money well spent. The Yankees were often lacking that third slugger. Giancarlo Stanton's regular-season performance didn't live up to his $32 million salary, but he did hit 7 postseason home runs and was MVP of the ALCS against Cleveland.

It's conceivable the Cubs could pull a December surprise and pursue Soto, but that seems unlikely. The best path for adding slug is to use some prospects in a trade attempt for Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., or pursue Baltimore's Anthony Santander as a free agent.

Don't forget this surprising stat from last season: Seiya Suzuki ranked third in OPS among all qualified outfielders, trailing only Judge and Soto. A great unknown is whether Bellinger can turn to his .881 OPS performance in 2023, or will he stay closer to last season's .751?

Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki, right, scores past Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs on a single by Cody Bellinger during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Philadelphia.

Slugging is only a portion of the winning formula, though. Another pivotal piece is a deep, versatile pitching staff.

Expect another wave of limited-looks pitching strategy next season, the practice of never letting opposing batters look at the same hurler for multiple at-bats; certainly no more than two.

MLB may be trending away from the traditional starting pitcher throwing six innings, now that the Dodgers had success with several bullpen games in the playoffs. Detroit also made a late run by using more pitchers over fewer innings.

Here's the theory: Teams might use a reliever as a one-inning opener, which brings a hard thrower going all out, facing the opponents best hitters. Maybe that opener faces four or five hitters.

Then the “starter” enters and can settle in against the lower part of the order and maybe take his team into the sixth inning without facing any hitters more than twice. Then go back to the bullpen as needed, and most pitchers work shorter stints more often.

The Cubs pitching staff is built with traditional starters, at least with Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon. They also have a handful of guys who might fit well into the 3-to-4 innings model, like Ben Brown, Javier Assad, Keegan Thompson, Cade Horton. Of course, this also requires a deep stable of short-inning pitchers, since injuries are inevitable.

Another thought is if MLB is trending away from traditional starters, maybe a free agent like Corbin Burnes will be reasonably priced. The Cubs can zig while others are zagging.

They need to try something different, because spending money like the Dodgers and Yankees is probably a path they won't follow.