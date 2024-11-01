Batavia puts up 47 points in first half of win over Collinsville in first round of 7A playoffs

Senior Isaiah Brown went out onto the field knowing he wanted to play like it was his last high school football game for Batavia.

But after putting up three touchdowns in the first half, with his final one giving the fourth-seeded Bulldogs a 47-point lead over No. 29 Collinsville heading into halftime, he was fairly certain he would have at least one more game with them.

“When you come out there and play hard, good stuff comes in return,” Brown said. “I’m just happy that we got the opportunity to get out there and get the win.”

The Bulldogs cruised to a 54-13 victory over the Kahoks in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

Batavia (9-1) will take on No. 20 Lincoln-Way West in the second round next weekend. The Warriors upset No. 13 Pekin 34-14 in the first round.

“Everything just looked outstanding,” Batavia coach Dennis Piron said. “I loved the play-action game, the shot plays, our quick game looked good, and our run game looked excellent. I was very happy with what we did.”

The Bulldogs’ first three scores came from the running back duo of senior Nathan Whitwell (11 rushes for 59 yards, two TDs) and junior Greyson Kelly (two rushes for 15 yards, TD; two receptions for 44 yards).

While Whitwell has been the main focus in the backfield for the Bulldogs, Piron said that Kelly – a Wheaton Academy transfer – has been getting more work in as the season progresses. He’s also been put in as part of a Wildcat offense, which he was in when he scored from 13 yards out.

“It felt great to finally score off of it,” Kelly said. “I’ve had a couple decent runs off of it, so it felt great to finally reach the end zone off the Wildcat.”

The Bulldogs’ scoring spree was aided by solid field position. Batavia started each of its scoring drives in the first half from no further than its own 40-yard line. Brown, whose TD catches came from 7, 10 and 42 yards out almost directly after getting the ball back, gave a lot thanks to the defense.

“Our defense did a really good job on holding them on fourth downs,” Brown said. “And even when they went in on the punts, our defense put the pressure on the punter and got us great field position, so it all goes to the defense on that part.”

Batavia also switched up who was under center throughout the first half. While junior quarterback Bodi Anderson (8-of-11, 95 yards) took most of the reps and recorded scoring throws to Brown and junior Brett Berggren (three receptions, 36 yards, TD), sophomore Michael Vander Luitgaren also saw playing time in the game, completing 5-of-6 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

After working in the sophomore in their Week 9 win against Glenbard North when Anderson had to leave the game, Piron said the plan was to try and move him in and out against the Kahoks.

“Vander’s looked good with certain things, and the two of them kind of got a niche that we know about but no one else is going to know about, at least in this postseason,” Piron said. “Right now, both of them can do things to help us win.”

Both of Collinsville’s scores came in the fourth quarter against Batavia’s backups. Southern Illinois-Carbondale QB commit Chase Reynolds (7-of-16 for 44 yards, one interception; 10 rushes for 36 yards) had a 27-yard rushing score, while backup QB Jace Wilkinson threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Balsitis.

Batavia’s Brett Berggren leaps over a defender while carrying the ball during a Class 7A first-round game against Collinsville on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Batavia. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Batavia’s Isaiah Brown carries the ball during a Class 7A first-round game against Collinsville on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Batavia. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Batavia quarterback Bodi Anderson throws the ball during a Class 7A first-round game against Collinsville on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Batavia. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Batavia’s Greyson Kelly runs the ball during a Class 7A first-round game against Collinsville on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Batavia. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Batavia’s Isaiah Brown (left) and Bradyn Martinson celebrate a touchdown by Brown during a Class 7A first-round game against Collinsville on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Batavia. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Batavia’s Nathan Whitwell carries the ball during a Class 7A first-round game against Collinsville on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 in Batavia. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network