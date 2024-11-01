advertisement
Local Politics

Lutheran Home offers in-person voting access for Arlington Heights seniors

Posted November 01, 2024 2:13 pm
Paul Valade
 

Around 30 Lutheran Home residents took advantage of in-person voting Friday in Arlington Heights.

The home has nearly 200 registered voters, but most residents use mail-in ballots. Lutheran Home officials set up the voting sessions with the Cook County Clerk’s Office.

Paper ballots were used Friday and the election judges assisted with opening packets and reading instructions. Four voting stations were set up in the home’s chapel.

Life Enrichment Manager Amy Pracko says the residents are given an easy opportunity to exercise their right to vote.

“It’s hard for them to get out and wait in line at the polling places,” Pracko said. “The fact they have the opportunity to do that here in their own home it keeps them engaged. A lot of them are very into politics and they have a right to voice their opinion for what’s happening in the country.”

  Lutheran Home resident Mona Kusmider, left, gets assistance from Cook County election judge Janet Meinheit during a voting event at the home Friday in Arlington Heights. Around 30 residents took advantage of the in-person voting opportunity while other residents took advantage of the mail-in ballots. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com
