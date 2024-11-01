Lutheran Home offers in-person voting access for Arlington Heights seniors

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Lutheran Home resident and 100-year-old Army veteran Willard Pingel reads over the instructions Friday during a voting event arranged by the Arlington Heights home and the Cook County Clerk’s Office.

Around 30 Lutheran Home residents took advantage of in-person voting Friday in Arlington Heights.

The home has nearly 200 registered voters, but most residents use mail-in ballots. Lutheran Home officials set up the voting sessions with the Cook County Clerk’s Office.

Paper ballots were used Friday and the election judges assisted with opening packets and reading instructions. Four voting stations were set up in the home’s chapel.

Life Enrichment Manager Amy Pracko says the residents are given an easy opportunity to exercise their right to vote.

“It’s hard for them to get out and wait in line at the polling places,” Pracko said. “The fact they have the opportunity to do that here in their own home it keeps them engaged. A lot of them are very into politics and they have a right to voice their opinion for what’s happening in the country.”