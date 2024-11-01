Authorities: Man had 2,000 pills containing fentanyl in his apartment

A Gurnee man faces several felony drug charges after police acting on a tip uncovered an undisclosed amount of cocaine in his car and about 2,000 pills containing fentanyl in his apartment, authorities said.

James W. Asma, 58, of the 2000 block of Greystem Circle, was charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine and possession with intent to manufacture and deliver fentanyl.

He was held at the Lake County jail with a detention hearing scheduled for Friday afternoon. The investigation continues and additional charges may be forthcoming, police said.

Gurnee police said they received a tip regarding possible narcotics activity at an apartment in town. After the information was verified and deemed credible, Asma was detained on a traffic stop about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday as part of the investigation, according to Gurnee police.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted officers to the presence of narcotics, and cocaine and a “substantial” amount of cash was found in the vehicle, police said.

After Asma’s arrest, police using a search warrant at an apartment complex off Delany Road uncovered the pills containing fentanyl.

“Establishing and maintaining public trust is essential and we appreciate the community members who provided valuable information to assist us in this case,” Gurnee police Chief Brian Smith said in a press release.

Fentanyl is one of the leading causes of overdose and death in Lake County.

Police encourage residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Lake County Crime Stoppers hotline, (847) 662-2222 or lakecountycrimestoppers.org.