Five first round playoff games to watch

Warren (5-4) at Palatine (8-1)

When it comes to anticipated opening round playoff games, there’s usually going to be a lot of the 7-2 vs. 7-2 type matchups, the No. 16 vs. 17 seeds. Not many 6-seed vs. 27-seeds like this one, as odds are you’ll see plenty of one-sided, running clock openers. As well as Palatine has played in its 8-game winning streak, maybe this will be another. But we doubt that. Warren is dangerous and very battle-tested — playing Hersey and Maine South in the nonconference along with their normal challenges in the NSC.

Maine South (6-3) at Naperville North (7-2)

A couple programs with proud traditions square off Saturday night in Naperville. They have one common opponent this year, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 8A, Lincoln-Way East. It didn’t go well for either, losing by near identical 49-22 and 49-17 scores. There were plenty of better moments for each team — Naperville North QB Jacob Bell rewrote the school’s record books along with WR Quinn Morris while the Hawks enter the game on a 5-game winning streak with their own talented QB, sophomore Jameson Purcell.

Grayslake North (7-2) at Antioch (7-2)

While some first round games yield completely new opponents going at it, not this one. The two NLCC schools met in Week 6 with Antioch winning 22-18. The Knights will try to reverse that behind QB Mitch Hughes (2,008 passing yards, 24 TDs) and Landon Dovel (1,000 rushing yards) against the Sequoits making their 8th straight playoff appearance.

Hersey (6-3) at Prospect (7-2)

Another rematch alert, and not just any rematch. This one decided the MSL East championship, and it came down to the wire with Prospect pulling out a 30-27 win. Both high-powered offenses, averaging almost exactly 40 points a game, are led by elite QBs. Hersey’s UCLA-bound Colton Gumino has thrown 16 TD passes and run for 13 more scores with a combined nearly 2,000 yards. Prospect’s Jack Skoog has completed 65% of his passes for 1,565 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 310 yards.

WW South (5-4) at Downers North (8-1)

One of the best parts of the playoffs is seeing how different conferences stack up, which conference proves to be the best. You won’t find many better than where these two teams come from, the West Suburban Silver and DuKane. The Tigers are easily one of the best 5-4 teams in the field but will have their hands full against the Trojans, second in the state last year in Class 7A and whose only loss came 21-20 to 9-0 Lyons in a game Downers Grove North led 20-0.