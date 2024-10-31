‘Edgy’ Tim: Uncommitted seniors who will benefit from having playoff games to impress colleges

Geneva quarterback Tony Chahino more than 2,000 yards of total offense this season, plus 35 touchdowns. Photo courtesy of 'Edgy' Tim O'Halloran

The IHSA football playoffs begin this weekend and in many ways this is truly the second season.

The postseason is even more significant for several impressive Class of 2025 prospects who are having a strong senior season yet remain uncommitted. Here are some Class of 2025 names who caught my attention this season and during the summer camp circuit.

Batavia 2025 WR Isaiah Brown (6-foot-1, 170 pounds)

Isaiah Brown is the Bulldogs’ leading receiver this season and also a big-time playmaker. Brown has impressive hands and runs strong, disciplined routes. He also has the athletic ability to go get the football and win those 50/50 jump balls.

Brown has drawn interest from various FCS/Division II-level schools and his overall physical tools and potential should be drawing much more attention this fall.

Burlington Central 2025 QB Jackson Alcorn (6-1, 205)

Alcorn has been impressing me since last summer at various camps and showcase events. Alcorn has impressive arm talent, a great feel and touch and offers a ton of ability. Plus he’s a strong leader and a true student of the game.

Alcorn recently added a roster spot offer from UW-Oshkosh and additional attention from various Division II/NAIA and high-level Division III schools.

Jacobs 2025 TE/DE PJ Barnes (6-3, 245)

Barnes is truly an impressive and versatile two-way starter and a key leader this season for the Golden Eagles and coach Brian Zimmerman. Barnes already has college-ready size and physical tools, runs well and is a bigger athletic player whose combination of power and quickness was very evident in person this summer.

Barnes has drawn interest and attention from the likes of Eastern Illinois, Upper Iowa (Division II) along with attention from multiple NAIA and Division III programs.

Geneva 2025 QB Tony Chahino (6-1, 205)

Chahino was truly an unknown entering the 2024 season but has since established himself as one of the most productive passers in Chicagoland this season. Chahino has compiled 2,245 yards of total offense and 35 touchdowns all in his first full season as a starter on the varsity level for the Vikings.

Downers Grove North 2025 WR/OLB Charlie Cruse (6-1, 200)

Cruse is one of a handful of key two-way starters for the 2023 Class 7A runner-up Trojans this season. Cruse worked exceptionally hard this off-season in the weight room in particular, got his weight up to 200 pounds and has become a bigger, stronger target with tight end strength and receiver speed and burst.

Cruse is on the recruiting boards short list for several of the Wisconsin Division III powers, and I feel he has FCS/Division II ability.

Fremd 2025 WR Brennan Saxe (6-3, 185)

Saxe is another impressive receiver with good size and length along with just being a terrific player. He can and will step into any role for the Vikings. Saxe has been the Vikings' go-to receiver and is also a rare four-year varsity starter.

Saxe has drawn interest from various Ivy League and Patriot League schools.

Stevenson 2025 DE/OLB Luke Nelson (6-1, 210)

Nelson is one of the leaders of the Patriots defense and is a quick, athletic player who is a disrupter coming off the edge. He also has the tools to stuff the run game. Nelson, a terrific student in the classroom, has offers and attention from various Pioneer and Patriot league schools and looks for that list to grow.