Woman killed in Aurora crash
A woman was killed Tuesday night in a crash at Ogden Avenue and Frontenac Street in Aurora, police said Thursday.
Aurora police say a Volkswagen Routan minivan was driving east on Ogden when it hit three vehicles stopped at a traffic light at 9:51 p.m. The Routan rolled on to its side, and the driver, a 42-year-old woman, was partially ejected out of a window and pinned to the roadway.
She was extricated, but died at the scene, police said.
The DuPage County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy.
Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact the police department’s Traffic Division at (630) 256-5330 or email tips@aurora.il.us.
