War of words erupts between McHenry County’s top prosecutor and SAFE-T Act advocates

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com, 2020 McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally

There’s no love lost between outgoing McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally and an advocacy group that helped lead the effort to eliminate cash bail in Illinois.

Kenneally last week released a blistering statement criticizing earlier reports praising the first year of the state’s Pretrial Fairness Act, a key element of the SAFE-T Act that made cash bail a thing of the past.

Contrary to those reports, Kenneally called the law an “abject failure.”

“Not only has it failed to deliver on what its proponents promised, the court system has experienced the exact problems predicted by critics,” he said.

The Illinois Network for Pretrial Justice fired back two days later.

“Despite opponents like Kenneally spreading misleading narratives, the data from the first year of implementation shows that Illinois’s new system of basing pretrial release decisions on public safety rather than wealth is working,” the Chicago-based group said in a statement.

Among his claims last week, Kenneally said his county has seen a 30% increase in crime by individuals on pretrial release compared to those on cash bail the previous year.

But the INPJ said his use of percentages is misleading because the increase involved only 17 cases.

“There are real people who will suffer (as a result of) crime that is entirely preventable,” Kenneally responded when we reached out this week.

The group doesn’t dispute Kenneally’s contention that the McHenry County jail’s population has increased since last year, but says it was only by 12 people, or 5.5%. Kenneally also noted that since cash bail’s elimination, the number of failure-to-appear summons issued to people who missed court dates has skyrocketed in McHenry — from 1,433 to 8,845.

But his sharpest criticism was for the authors of the legislation, whom he labeled as “public defenders and advocates for criminals.”

“(It is) a policy that proceeded from the ideology of a privileged group of advocates who dictate criminal justice legislation in Illinois overcoming common sense,” he added.

The INPJ called that statement an “appalling racist dismissal” of the work done by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, victim advocates and other state’s attorneys.

Kenneally didn’t back down when we spoke with him this week.

“I respect their passion,” he said. But the law “was written by Cook County politicians for Cook County” and the rest of the state does not operate the same as Cook County.

Kenneally, who chose not to seek reelection as his county’s top prosecutor, leaves office Dec. 1.

Injured officer recovering

Lake Zurich police officer Steve Cascio has a long road ahead as he recovers from catastrophic injuries suffered in a crash last week, but bolstered by the support of his colleagues and community, he’s determined to get back to work.

Cascio, a seven-year veteran of the LZPD, was on his way to work the morning of Oct. 20 when his pickup truck went off the road near Prairie Grove, just south of McHenry, and hit a tree. He was trapped in the vehicle for an extended period of time before first responders could free him and fly him to a trauma center for treatment.

Lake Zurich police officer Steve Cascio, here with his son Jimmy, is recovering after suffering catastrophic injuries in a crash while driving to work. Courtesy of Scott Shigley

According to an online fundraiser set up to help him and his family, he suffered injuries including a compound fracture to a shin, and fractures to his right knee, femur, arm and ribs.

More than a week and several surgeries later, Cascio remains hospitalized but is starting some light rehabilitation and is eager to get started on some more intensive work, said fellow Lake Zurich officer Todd Ebbing.

“He’s got a long road ahead of him,” Ebbing said. “He’s remaining positive, but he wants to get healed up, get back to work and back to a normal life.”

The fundraising page describes Cascio as a great friend and an active member of his church. He works in the police department’s Traffic Safety Division, as well as a field training officer and a peer support member.

As of Thursday, the fundraiser had received 318 donations totaling $38,275. The goal is $50,000, money that will be used to help his family — which includes wife, Stephanie, and children, Eva and Jimmy — with living expenses while he’s in recovery.

Ebbing called the response from the community “overwhelmingly positive.” In addition to residents, local businesses and other law enforcement agencies have pitched in.

“Everybody is thinking about him, praying for him and in his corner,” he said. “He’s grateful to everyone and looking forward to getting back to work.”

To make a donation or learn more, visit fundthefirst.com/campaign/please-support-officer-cascio-and-his-family-in-their-time-of-need-ozv8er.

• Do you have a tip or a comment? Email us at copsandcrime@dailyherald.com.