Colleagues, community rallying to support injured Lake Zurich police officer

Lake Zurich police officer Steve Cascio, her with his son Jimmy, is recovering after suffering catastrophic injuries in a crash while driving to work. Courtesy of Scott Shigley

Lake Zurich police officer Steve Cascio has a long road ahead as he recovers from catastrophic injuries suffered in a crash last week, but bolstered by the support of his colleagues and community, he’s determined to get back to work.

Cascio, a seven-year veteran of the LZPD, was on his way to work the morning of Oct. 20 when his pickup truck went off the road near Prairie Grove, just south of McHenry, and hit a tree. He was entrapped in the vehicle for an extended period of time before first responders could free him and airlifted to a trauma center for treatment.

According to an online fundraiser set up to help him and his family, he sustained injuries including a compound fracture to his shin, and fractures to his right knee, femur, arm and ribs.

More than a week and several surgeries later, Cascio remains hospitalized but is starting some light rehabilitation and is eager to get started on some more intensive work, said fellow Lake Zurich officer Todd Ebbing.

“He’s got a long road ahead of him,” Ebbing said. “He’s remaining positive, but he wants to get healed up, get back to work and back to a normal life.”

The fundraising page describes Cascio as a great friend and an active member of his church. He works in the police department’s Traffic Safety Division, as well as a field training officer and a peer support member.

As of Thursday, the fundraiser had received 318 donations totaling $38,275. The goal is $50,000, money that will be used to help his family — which includes wife, Stephanie, and children, Eva and Jimmy — with living expenses while he’s in recovery.

Ebbing called the response from the community “overwhelmingly positive.” In addition to residents, local businesses and other law enforcement agencies have pitched in.

“Everybody is thinking about him, praying for him and in his corner,” he said. “He’s grateful to everyone and looking forward to getting back to work.”

To make a donation or learn more, visit fundthefirst.com/campaign/please-support-officer-cascio-and-his-family-in-their-time-of-need-ozv8er.