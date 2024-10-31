Mundelein woman sentenced to 5 years in fatal hit-and-run involving Deerfield school board member

A Mundelein woman who left the scene of a fatal crash involving a Deerfield school board member in Highland Park has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Melanie A. Hass

Melanie A. Hass, 38, of the 26100 block of Acorn Lane was sentenced Wednesday in Lake County circuit court for her involvement in the hit-and-run crash that killed Maureen Wener, a Deerfield Elementary District 109 board member.

Hass was charged with failure to report a crash resulting in death.

Wener was struck in the early afternoon of June 2, 2023, while riding her bike near Deerfield and Piccadilly roads by a 2020 Jeep Wrangler driven by Hass.

Authorities said Hass left the area without rendering aid or reporting the crash to police.

Wener's family last November filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Hass.