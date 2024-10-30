advertisement
News

One person killed in townhouse fire in Round Lake

Posted October 30, 2024 8:26 am
Jake Griffin
 

One person was killed in a townhouse fire in Round Lake Tuesday night.

Round Lake Area Fire Protection District officials said a neighbor reported smoke and flames showing from the second floor of a townhouse on the 1400 block of Remington Lane at about 10 p.m.

Firefighters forced entry into the townhouse and began fighting the blaze, bringing it under control within 15 minutes. A search crew located a woman in one of the rooms.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. Her identity is being withheld until family is notified.

Fire crews remained on scene until about 3 a.m. checking for hot spots and extinguishing any flare-ups.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The townhouse was deemed uninhabitable.

Fire officials said smoke detectors were operational inside the home.

