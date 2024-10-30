Bartlett elementary school principal placed on leave

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com The principal at Centennial Elementary School in Bartlett has been placed on leave, Elgin Area School District U-46 officials confirmed Wednesday.

Elgin Area School District U-46 officials issued a brief statement Wednesday saying that Centennial Elementary School Principal Matthew Palcer was placed on leave this past Monday.

Bill Doran, a retired principal from Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300, will give “additional support at Centennial until further notice,” according to the statement.

“We are fully committed to ensuring that our school’s operations and educational programs continue seamlessly during this period,” the statement reads.

News of the district’s decision began circulating on social media after parents received notification Monday that Palcer was on leave.

A parent said parents and some staff members have expressed surprise about the move, and some have written letters or contacted school board members and district administrators to show support for Palcer.

Palcer has served as principal at Centennial Elementary School since the start of the 2021-22 school year, according to the district’s website. From 2012 to 2021, he served as principal of Marie Murphy Middle School in Wilmette and also previously served as principal of Pleasant Hill Elementary and assistant principal at Jane Addams Elementary in Palatine. Before that, Palcer worked as a social studies and English teacher.

Several school board members did not return phone calls seeking comment Wednesday.

The next regularly scheduled school board meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the district offices, 355 E. Chicago St. in Elgin.