3 dead, 2 injured in late night Zion house fire

Three people are dead and two were hospitalized following a late night house fire in Zion.

Zion fire officials said three residents of the home on the 2900 of Enoch Avenue perished in the blaze that was reported just after 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. Another resident was transported to a hospital as was a neighbor who suffered smoke inhalation.

The home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, officials said. The fire was aided by high winds.

More than a dozen neighboring agencies assisted Zion. Firefighters were on scene until 4:30 a.m.

The house is considered a total loss with damage estimated at more than $350,000.

The names and ages of the victims have not been released.