Buffalo Grove resident’s ‘Spook-Tacular’ display brings Halloween to life

While most everything in Rick Tadelman's front yard appears dead, the mere passage of visitors can bring to life the “Spook-Tacular” Halloween display outside his Buffalo Grove home.

More than 100 spooky, scary and sometimes funny witches, skeletons, ghosts, goblins and monsters jump, shake, howl and scream. Many optically sense the presence of those who dare to visit, while others are activated with the push of a button or clap of hands.

“What makes my display different than almost anybody else's is that it's completely interactive,” Tadelman said.

Talking witches with glowing eyes cast spells, skeletons play musical instruments, and evil clowns emit maniacal laughter.

A sign out front provides a countdown to Halloween, which of course is Tadelman's favorite holiday. But surprisingly, it's not the scary parts that stand out most for him — it's the candy.

“When I was a kid, I used to take my bag and I'd run around to all the houses and I'd get as much candy as I could, then I would get home and my bag would be heavy,” Tadelman said. “Then I'd go back out and get more.”

These days, he gives trick-or-treaters a full-size candy, a medium-size candy, three small ones, a toy prize and card for a free custard cone at Culver's, which he said sponsors the display.

The display will still be open for two days after Halloween, until Nov. 2.

Located at 988 Providence Lane, the display takes up almost every inch of space in front of his home, and it does light up and make noise. Tadelman said he has “wonderful neighbors.”

“The kids love it,” he added.