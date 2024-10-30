Suburban students make significant gains in English language arts proficiency, report card data shows

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Eight-year-old Legend Mckinney during a third grade literacy block Wednesday at Parkwood Elementary School in Hanover Park. Parkwood students saw a 10.5 percentage-point increase in the English language arts proficiency score from the previous year, according to newly released 2024 Illinois School Report Card data.

Schools across the suburbs have made notable strides in improving English language arts proficiency mirroring a statewide trend seen in the 2024 Illinois School Report Card data released today.

Statewide, students in third through eighth grades achieved an ELA proficiency rate of 40.9% — the highest ever since they began taking the Illinois Assessment of Readiness in 2019, according to report card data.

“Illinois has seen tremendous, nation-leading recovery in English language arts, thanks to the talented teachers, principals, and superintendents in schools across the state who have worked diligently to implement shifts in their literacy practices,” State Superintendent of Education Tony Sanders said. “The U.S. Department of Education actually informed us that we are one of the few states in the nation that’s on track to completely spend down all of our pandemic relief funding and have academic gains to show for it.”

Literacy Specialist Jennifer Collins works with students Wednesday during a third grade literacy block at Parkwood Elementary School in Hanover Park. Parkwood students saw a 10.5 percentage-point increase in the English language arts proficiency score from the previous year, according to newly released 2024 Illinois School Report Card data.

The overall state-level ELA proficiency rates now exceed pre-pandemic levels for students in every race/ethnicity group, as well as English Learners, students with Individualized Education Plans, and low-income students. Black students achieved the largest year-over-year gains, seeing a 26% increase in the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards, report card data shows.

When COVID turned education on its head, a group of kindergarten through 12th grade teachers at Lake Zurich Community Unit District 95 troubled by pandemic learning loss sought to gain a deeper understanding of state standards for literacy.

Elgin Area School District U-46 is among the suburban districts showing marked improvement in English language arts proficiency scores in the 2024 Illinois School Report Card.

The teachers started to break down what those standards mean, as well as the rigor and level at which they should be taught and assessed, which led to the development of a new ELA curriculum that would drive instruction districtwide. It’s the secret behind District 95’s improving ELA proficiency scores over the last three years.

“Our trend started to go up a few years ago, where we really started to see significant gains in proficiency, upward of 30% since COVID,” said Angela Stallion, District 95 assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. “That was a paradigm shift in looking at the curriculum versus the resources. … What we also did was identify areas that need additional support. We have a very robust school improvement plan that allows us to be very targeted and use data to meet students needs.”

At Elgin Area School District U-46, the state’s second-largest district, officials attribute ELA proficiency gains to “a systemwide focus on improving literacy, starting with elementary schools outlining expectations for literacy instruction as well as providing ongoing professional learning for classroom teachers and administrators,” said Deputy Superintendent of Instruction Lela Majstorovic.

Literacy Specialist Jennifer Collins works with students during a third grade literacy block Wednesday at Parkwood Elementary School in Hanover Park.

“We strategically allocated Title 1 funding to ensure that all Title I schools have a literacy specialist. We also revised our curriculum and assessments in elementary ELA to be more tightly aligned with state standards,” she said.

Naperville Community Unit District 203 is seeing similar post-pandemic recovery in percentages of students in these groups meeting/exceeding Illinois Learning Standards.

“We attribute these gains to our strong instructional practices, engaging and rigorous curriculum, and family and community support for excellence,” said Patrick W. Nolten, District 203 assistant superintendent for assessment and accountability. “Relative to all other unit districts in Illinois, the district proportions of student proficiency in ELA and mathematics fell at the 99th percentile rank.”

State education leaders credit such outcomes to educators implementing best practices in literacy. Since October 2022, the Illinois State Board of Education has helped develop the Illinois Comprehensive Literacy Plan, to guide districts in examining local practices and data and implementing evidence-based literacy instruction for all learners.

The 2024 Illinois School Report Card released today shows the overall state-level math proficiency rates increased in every race/ethnicity group, as well as among English Learners, students with IEPs, and low-income students, but remained lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Math gains

Recovery in math has been slower than in ELA. The math proficiency rate for third through eighth grades rose slightly last year, showing steady improvement since the pandemic, report card data shows.

The overall state-level math proficiency rates increased in every race/ethnicity group, as well as among English Learners, students with IEPs, and low-income students, but remained lower than pre-pandemic levels.

To accelerate math recovery, the Illinois State Board of Education is launching a statewide effort to develop a comprehensive math and numeracy plan, following the model of its literacy plan. The plan will offer educators the first comprehensive support in math instruction since Illinois adopted new math learning standards in 2010.

High school progress

Illinois high schools set a record for the highest-ever four-year graduation rate at 87.7%, driven by steady gains for Black students. The rate of ninth graders on track to graduate also has risen steadily, exceeding the pre-pandemic rate, report card data shows.

The state accountability system currently does not include a growth indicator for high schools — the graduation rate counts for 50% of the accountability score. Starting in the 2024-25 school year, the state education board will begin measuring students’ year-over-year growth in ninth through 11th grades.

Both graduation and proficiency measure whether a student met a set of standards/requirements, whereas student growth percentile rewards growth for every student toward or past the standards, no matter where they started the year before.

“We are very much looking forward to learning more about how the state is going to measure growth at the high school level,” District 95’s Stallion said. “It is going to better inform our instruction and our practices in (the) classroom. Once a student reaches proficiency or above proficiency, we still have an obligation to grow that student.”

District 203’s Nolten welcomed the use of growth metrics as part of high school accountability.

“The measurement of growth supports our understanding of student group needs in core academic areas. Ultimately, increased growth leads to increased proficiency,” he said.

• Visit lllinoisreportcard.com for more information on your schools.