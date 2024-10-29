Wauconda man killed in single-vehicle crash near Antioch

A 37-year-old Wauconda man was killed Monday afternoon near Antioch when the vehicle he was driving left the road, struck a utility pole and rolled over, authorities said.

The Lake County coroner’s office identified the man as Carlos Zamora. An autopsy determined he died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of West Grass Lake Road and Broadway Avenue about 1:10 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the driver of a GMC Sierra already had been removed from the vehicle by bystanders. He was taken with critical injuries to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he was pronounced dead.

The GMC was traveling west on West Grass Lake Road when it left the road for an unknown reason, struck a utility pole and rolled over, according to authorities.

An autopsy is being scheduled. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is investigating.