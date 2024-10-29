advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Wauconda man killed in single-vehicle crash near Antioch

Posted October 29, 2024 9:18 am
Daily Herald report

A 37-year-old Wauconda man was killed Monday afternoon near Antioch when the vehicle he was driving left the road, struck a utility pole and rolled over, authorities said.

The Lake County coroner’s office identified the man as Carlos Zamora. An autopsy determined he died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of West Grass Lake Road and Broadway Avenue about 1:10 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with injuries.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found the driver of a GMC Sierra already had been removed from the vehicle by bystanders. He was taken with critical injuries to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville where he was pronounced dead.

The GMC was traveling west on West Grass Lake Road when it left the road for an unknown reason, struck a utility pole and rolled over, according to authorities.

An autopsy is being scheduled. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team is investigating.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Antioch Communities Counties Lake County News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company