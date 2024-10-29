advertisement
News

Motorcyclist dies after three-vehicle crash in Arlington Heights

Posted October 29, 2024 10:25 pm
Jake Griffin
 

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night in a three-vehicle crash on the border of Arlington Heights and Mount Prospect.

Arlington Heights police said the crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. as the motorcyclist riding a 2017 Harley Davidson and a Hyundai Elantra were westbound on Northwest Highway approaching South Waterman Avenue. The two vehicles were struck by a 16-year-old driving a Hyundai Genesis coupe turning left from Waterman onto Northwest Highway.

Attempts to resuscitate the motorcyclist were unsuccessful and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcyclist’s name is being withheld until family is notified, police said.

The 16-year-old driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way while turning left and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. An initial court date has been slated for Nov. 21.

Police were able to exclude alcohol or drug impairment by the 16-year-old driver.

The crash closed the intersection for several hours, police said.

Arlington Heights Communities News
