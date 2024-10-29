Chicago Bears player visits cancer patients at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin
Chicago Bears defensive lineman Daniel Hardy visited Tuesday with cancer patients at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin to offer support and encouragement through their difficult treatment.
Dr. Rachel Baer and Dr. Courtney Coke took Hardy on a tour of the hospital’s cancer center to meet with patients.
“You guys are the real heroes. I just play a game,” said Hardy, adding that he lost a parent to cancer. “Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. What you do is very important.”
Each patient received a curated chemo care gift box from Bears Care and its charitable partner, Lemons of Love, along with other special gifts.
