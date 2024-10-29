advertisement
Chicago Bears player visits cancer patients at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin

Posted October 29, 2024 4:20 pm
By

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Daniel Hardy visited Tuesday with cancer patients at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin to offer support and encouragement through their difficult treatment.

  Chicago Bears player Daniel Hardy visits Ana Ruiz of Bolingbrook, center, and her mom, Tere Ruiz of Joliet, Tuesday at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

Dr. Rachel Baer and Dr. Courtney Coke took Hardy on a tour of the hospital’s cancer center to meet with patients.

  Dr. Rachel Baer speaks as Chicago Bears player Daniel Hardy arrives to visit cancer patients Tuesday at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

“You guys are the real heroes. I just play a game,” said Hardy, adding that he lost a parent to cancer. “Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. What you do is very important.”

Each patient received a curated chemo care gift box from Bears Care and its charitable partner, Lemons of Love, along with other special gifts.

  Each cancer patient at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin received a curated chemo care gift box from Bears Care and its charitable partner, Lemons of Love, along with other special gifts. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Chicago Bears player Daniel Hardy poses with cancer survivors Tuesday at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
