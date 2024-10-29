Two North Aurora men face child pornography charges

Two North Aurora men are facing felony child pornography charges, the Kane County sheriff and state’s attorney announced Tuesday.

Anthony Edens Jr.

Johnny Cheng, 32, and Anthony W. Edens Jr., 23, both of the same address in the 1000 block of Selwyn Parkway, were granted pretrial release Oct. 18.

Johnny Cheng

Cheng is charged with four counts of possession of child pornography, and Edens is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of possession of a firearm without firearm owners identification, and possession of ammunition without firearm owners identification, authorities said.

The charges allege that on or about May 8, Cheng and Edens possessed multiple videos they knew depicted child sexual abuse activities.

The gun charges allege that on Sept. 24, Edens had two guns and ammunition illegally.

The Kane County Child Exploitation Unit investigated the case, officials said.

Cheng and Edens have been ordered to avoid unsupervised contact with minors, and are not to access the internet for anything but work. They are due to appear in court Dec. 4.