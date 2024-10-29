advertisement
Crime

Teen injured, another teen in custody after shooting in Naperville Monday night

Posted October 29, 2024 9:34 am
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A teenager was shot Monday night in Naperville, and another teen is in custody, police said Tuesday.

Police were called at 8:48 p.m. to the 100 block of Testa Drive, where officers found an 18-year-old man laying on the lawn outside an apartment building. He had been shot once in the chest.

He was taken to a hospital. Police said his injury is not considered life threatening.

An 18-year-old man from Naperville was taken into custody. The two teens knew each other and the shooting is not considered a random act, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call (630) 548-2955 or email NapervilleCrimeTips@naperville.il.us.

Communities Crime Naperville News
