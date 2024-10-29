advertisement
Crime

Hoffman Estates arrests 30-year-old man for possession of child sexual abuse materials

Posted October 29, 2024 6:08 pm
Steve Zalusky
 

A Cook County judge ordered a 30-year-old man detained on a felony charge of possessing child sexual abuse materials.

Hoffman Estates police arrested Adam R. Regula last week, according to court records. He is charged with possession of material containing a “moving depiction,” a term that refers to video.

Court documents show that Regula appeared before Judge Ellen Mandeltort Friday. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 22 at 9 a.m. in Rolling Meadows.

Regula’s attorney, Joseph Urgo, could not be reached for comment.

Hoffman Estates police did not return phone calls.

Regula is currently being held at the Cook County jail.

