Hoffman Estates arrests 30-year-old man for possession of child sexual abuse materials
A Cook County judge ordered a 30-year-old man detained on a felony charge of possessing child sexual abuse materials.
Hoffman Estates police arrested Adam R. Regula last week, according to court records. He is charged with possession of material containing a “moving depiction,” a term that refers to video.
Court documents show that Regula appeared before Judge Ellen Mandeltort Friday. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 22 at 9 a.m. in Rolling Meadows.
Regula’s attorney, Joseph Urgo, could not be reached for comment.
Hoffman Estates police did not return phone calls.
Regula is currently being held at the Cook County jail.
