Authorities: U-46 school bus driver sexually abused student

Dale C. Tetrev

An Elgin Area School District U-46 school bus driver is accused of sexually abusing a preschool student on a bus, according to DuPage County court records.

Dale C. Tetrev, 56, of the 900 block of Hiawatha Drive in Elgin, faces charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust or authority, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and battery in a public place, records indicate.

He was arrested Monday. On Tuesday, Judge Joshua Dieden denied prosecutors’ request to detain Tetrev while he is awaiting trial.

The charges allege that on Feb. 7 Tetrev touched the 5-year-old girl over her clothing while she was a passenger on the bus he was driving, according to the petition for detention.

A surveillance video showed Tetrev leaving his seat, approaching the girl, bending over and reaching toward her lap, according to a petition seeking pretrial detention.

Prosecutors also allege that a video from Feb. 5 shows Tetrev spitting a drink bottle cap at the girl, and then tickling her over her clothes, while parked at Sycamore Elementary School in Bartlett.

According to the petition, Tetrev told investigators said the child’s parents always buckled her in correctly so there was no need for him to fix or adjust her seat belt, and that he touched her on impulse.

Dieden ordered that Tetrev stay away from all schools and school buses, and undergo an mental health evaluation and any recommended treatment.