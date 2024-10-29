Boys soccer: Hersey advances to sectional final after thrilling double OT win over Stevenson

HERSEY 3, STEVENSON 2 (OT)

Hersey passed its hardest test of the season thus far when it defeated host Stevenson in overtime Tuesday night in Lincolnshire in the Class 3A Stevenson sectional semifinals.

The No. 3 seed Huskies (15-3-5) will now face No 4 Glenbrook North (15-3-4) for the sectional title following their 3-2 victory thanks to a Urik Contla game-winner in the 84th minute. They also received some terrific play from keeper Adrian Smakowski who turned in another fine effort for his club.

"(They) kind of surprised us right off the start with that great goal, but we never panicked, stayed composed and got ourselves back in the game real quick. Then from there we just played great defense the rest of the way," said Smakowski.

Senior Victor Landa stunned the MSL champions when his angled effort from the far right found a way into the back of the net just two minutes into the game

The Patriots (12-5-5) were unable to enjoy the Landa opener when Kacper Lechowicz drew the visitors back level five minutes later when he collected a near perfect helper from Nik Van De Mark.

Patriots coach PepeJon Chavez switched formations, and the change provided the result he had hoped for when Konstantinos Papamichos steered in the second goal for the homeside off a long throw in the 24th minute.

"This team has proven to be an incredibly resilient bunch all season long, so I knew when we went down a goal that we could come back and get ourselves back into the game," said a proud Huskies coach Mike Rusniak.

Johnny Antoniou would do just that moments after the intermission after the pace and passing from Ray Reyes and his younger brother Teddy set their teammate free.

Both sides had chances in regulation, but this was a contest that was destined to go 100 minutes.

Contla was the first one up to meet a Van De Mark corner — and his header would nestle nicely into the back of the Patriots net.

"This game tonight would epitomize our season in that we have had trouble finishing all season long. (Hersey), who is well organized and athletic, was able to defend and finish its chances better than we did tonight," said Chavez.

LEYDEN 3, MAINE SOUTH 0

Leyden will play for the sectional title at New Trier Friday night after its 3-0 victory over No. 5 Maine South (14-7-3) in Northfield.

Brandon Delgado would bag the eventual game winner in the 25th minute into a strong wind, with an assist from Christian Esquivel, then would double the Eagles (19-2-2) advantage just minutes into the second half after a brilliant piece of individual work.

David Tracewicz' freekick cracker in the 50th minute would end the Hawks’ chances for good. Maine South was looking to advance to its first sectional title since 2006.

Next up for the Eagles will be No. 4 Chicago Lane who stunned top-seed Evanston 3-2 in overtime in the first semifinal.

CONANT 4, BARTLETT 1

MSL runner-up Conant (13-8-2) trailed No. 2 Bartlett (12-5-5) at the break before it became the Krystian Niziolek show.

The three-time all-state forward would score three goals in 15 minutes, then put the finishing touches on a four-goal night in the closing moments of a 4-1 Cougars victory.

"It was a great team effort tonight," said Cougars coach Jason Franco, whose club will play in the sectional final at St. Charles North on Saturday against No. 1 seed Geneva (13-4-4) who defeated Glenbard West (15-9-2) in overtime, 3-2.

Bartlett enjoyed one of its best seasons in recent history, and was looking to claim its first sectional crown since 2015.

