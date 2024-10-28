‘Edgy’ Tim: Who to watch on the other team this weekend as state football playoffs start

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Stevenson quarterback Aiden Crawley gets away from Libertyville’s Caleb Baczek during a game earlier this season.

With the first round of the IHSA State Playoffs starting Friday, several Daily Herald area schools will take on unfamiliar opponents. Let's take a look at some of the better players on the opposing teams and recruits you'll need to know.

Sandburg (5-4) at Stevenson (8-1)

Stevenson and head coach Brent Becker will take on a Sandburg team that has lost its last three games, but the Eagles remain battle tested (59 playoff points) with plenty of talent. Sandburg's offense has been explosive at times led by senior QB Anthony Shelton along with senior wide receiver Charlie Snoreck. The Eagles’ offensive line has great size led by senior three-star ranked Indiana commit Matt Marek (6-foot-4, 295 pounds) at guard. One key will be how well the Stevenson defensive line, led by senior Luke Nelson, can get a consistent pass rush.

Andrew (6-3) at Fremd (8-1)

Andrew and head coach Adam Lewandowski has an impressive offensive line led by two highly sought after names in senior three-star Michael McDonough (Illinois) along with junior Jake Palucki (6-foot-5, 260 pounds). The Thunderbolts’ offense is a mix of power running game along with a play-action passing game. They’ll no question look to keep the football out of the hands of Fremd junior QB Johnny O'Brien (Northwestern) and a Vikings’ offense averaging nearly 43 points per game.

West Chicago (6-3) at Normal Community (8-1)

The Wildcats and head coach Adam Chavez need to find a way to slow down the Normal Community spread passing attack, which has averaged 46 points. Normal Community will lean on senior QB Kyle Beaty, who has drawn recruiting attention and scholarship offers from various FCS/D2 programs. Senior receiver Mar'Quan Gary is verbally committed to Illinois State University.

Huntley (5-4) at West Aurora (9-0)

Huntley was able to land an at-large spot in the Class 8A field and the Red Raiders will look to bounce back after a 31-7 Week 9 loss to Burlington Central. West Aurora and head coach Nate Eimer posted a perfect 9-0 season. A big part of that success has been the Blackhawks’ explosive passing game led by junior QB Mason Atkins and senior three-star receiver Terrence Smith (Iowa). Atkins has an early scholarship offer from Toledo and has been drawing increased attention from Illinois, Iowa State and several FCS programs.

Edwardsville (6-3) at York (7-2)

Both teams have high profile names squaring off against each other. Edwardsville features one of the top defensive linemen in the nation in four-star ranked defensive end-tight end Iose Epenesa (6-foot-4, 255 pounds), who is verbally committed to Iowa after drawing offers from Power 4 schools from across the country. York counters with its own standout four-star defensive linemen in Notre Dame commit Joseph Reiff (6-foot-5, 250 pounds). He also sees plenty of time on the offensive line. With Epenesa and Reiff, this game and the individual matchups will draw lots of attention on a national basis in the recruiting world.