Korean War veteran laid to rest in Elgin

74 years after he was killed in the Korean War, U.S. Army Cpl. Eriverto Ortiz was laid to rest at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin Monday, Oct. 28, 2024.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Family members look on as a horse-drawn hearse brings Eriverto Ortiz, a U.S. Army corporal who was declared missing-in-action in Korea in 1950, to his final resting place in Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin Monday.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com A horse-drawn hearse carries Eriverto Ortiz, a U.S. Army corporal who died in Korea in 1950, to his internment at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin Monday. His sister is also buried in the cemetery.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Eriverto Ortiz, a U.S. Army corporal who was declared missing-in-action in Korea in 1950 was laid to rest Monday at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Members of American Legion Post 57 salute the casket of U.S. Army Corp. Eriverto Ortiz.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Gloria Valle of Elgin, seated with her husband Braulio, receives the flag honoring her uncle Eriverto Ortiz, a U.S. Army corporal who was declared missing-in-action in Korea in 1950. His remains were identified after 74 years was laid to rest Monday at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Three nieces of Korean War veteran Eriverto Ortiz look on during his burial at Bluff City Cemetery in Elgin Monday. Pictured from left are Isidra Lomas, Gloria Valle and Diane Aguilera. Ortiz was considered missing-in-action in Korea for 74 years before his remains were finally identified this year.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Honor guard members salute before folding the flag during military honors for Eriverto Ortiz, a U.S. Army corporal who was declared missing-in-action in Korea in 1950 and was laid to rest Monday in Elgin.

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com Family members come together Monday at Bluff City Cemetery following the funeral for Korean War veteran Eriverto Ortiz.