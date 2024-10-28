Indoor pickleball facility proposed for Batavia shopping center

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com, 2015 Batavia City Council members will discuss a proposal Tuesday to bring an indoor pickleball facility to a vacant space in the Wind Point Shopping Center.

Batavia City Council members will review plans Tuesday to transform a vacant shopping center on Randall Road into an indoor pickleball facility.

Applicant Stephen Stoner on behalf of Pickled Inc. of Wheaton, applied for a permit to convert a vacant unit of the Wind Point Shopping Center on the city’s west side into a pickleball center.

If approved, the former buybuy BABY storefront at 301 N. Randall Road, between Kohl’s and Office Max, would be converted into the fourth Pickled! location, adding to existing facilities in Wheaton, Woodridge and Channahon.

Plans to renovate the 34,500-square-foot space include the construction of 12 pickleball courts, four golf simulators and six table tennis tables, as well as a members lounge and retail shop.

As proposed, the facility would be available for public use, with the option for players to enroll in a membership system that grants exclusive access and rates. Membership fees range from $30 to $80 per month, with different levels of membership granting specific privileges.

Courts would be reserved by calling or through the Pickled! app, as well as open play times, when reservations are not required.

Proposed pricing is based on court time, which will cost $12 per hour for members and $24 per hour for nonmembers. Open play times will cost $5 per session for members and $10 per session for nonmembers. Rates are subject to increase during peak hours.

The business plans to offer group and private lessons and host tournaments. The venue will also be available for private events. Planned hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

The plans were first reviewed by Batavia’s plan commission during its Oct. 16 meeting. The commission recommended that the city council approve the proposal.

If the applicant receives a positive recommendation at the council’s committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday, the plans will go before the council for possible final approval at its Nov. 4 meeting.

For more information, visit www.ugotpickled.com.