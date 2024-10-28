advertisement
Lake Zurich to get first Chipotle location

Posted October 28, 2024 1:21 pm
By Elizabeth Maxwell

After nearly two years of discussion, Chipotle Mexican Grill likely will arrive in Lake Zurich by year end.

The Lake Zurich Village Board first reviewed the proposal in May 2023. The village planning and zoning commission then recommended the development after a public hearing in June 2023. It received final village board approval in November 2023.

Expected to bring more attention to what once was a parking lot, Chipotle will open in December or January at the corner of Rand Road and Route 22.

“It was a very underutilized parking lot, according to the previous owners, which is why they petitioned the village … to subdivide their lot,” said Sarosh Saher, Lake Zurich community development director.

The village helped promote the property and former Assistant Village Manager Roy Witherow, who is now retired, suggested reaching out to Chipotle.

The building is being constructed by Terraco, Inc., a real estate company responsible for the Evanston Trader Joe’s.

Terraco also is the owner of the lot, and decided Chipotle would fit because of the size of the building and the parking availability, according to Saher.

The new Chipotle is a part of an effort to further develop the area, with a 7 Brew and a beauty salon predicted to open in spring 2025. According to Saher, the corner of Rand Road and Route 22 is one of the busiest intersections in the community.

“Residents of Lake Zurich have not been asking for Chipotle in particular, but they have always desired additional options for dining,” Saher said.

This development will be the last of the four corners of that intersection which have been updated over the past six years. Chipotle will be surrounded by two large shopping centers and numerous businesses.

Courtesy of village of Lake Zurich
