‘This gives us more tools’: Why Libertyville wants historical designation for its downtown

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com The Proctor building on Milwaukee Avenue in downtown Libertyville is among several in town on the National Register of Historic Places. The village is pursuing that designation for the entire downtown.

A can’t-miss plaque on the former New Castle hotel in downtown Libertyville indicates its historical significance.

Built in 1903 at 520-530 N. Milwaukee Ave., the structure known as the Proctor Building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which recognizes properties deemed worthy of preservation because of their historical importance, architecture or other factors.

The area including the Proctor, mainly on either side of Milwaukee Avenue, was designated a local historic district in 2018. That allows for local oversight of proposed exterior changes or demolition, but offers limited incentives for preservation.

To expand the availability of state and federal tax credits and incentives, Libertyville officials are now taking steps to have the entire area in and around the village’s downtown designated as a National Register district.

“This just gives us some more tools to move forward (with historic preservation) and it gives property owners incentives to upgrade in a historically acceptable way,” said Mike Kollman, a local architect and member of the village’s historic preservation commission.

The commission reviews proposed exterior building changes to determine whether a certificate of appropriateness is merited. The goal is to preserve the area’s character rather than discourage development, officials say.

The advisory panel advanced the idea to pursue National Register district designation to increase potential incentives and investment.

Chief among them are a 20% federal historic preservation tax credit for “income-producing properties” undergoing rehab. Eligible properties must be listed on the National Register or be part of a certified historic district.

“That can make a difference with a project going forward or not going forward or being successful or unsuccessful,” Kollman said.

National Register designation is not intended to inhibit the development or use of properties, said Heather Rowe, Libertyville’s community development director.

“Instead, it recognizes significant historical and architectural value, providing owners with incentives to maintain and preserve the character of their properties,” she added.

According to information on the commission’s page on the village website, a National Register listing also promotes local pride and economic development.

“The formal designation will elevate our downtown in terms of historic preservation awareness and heritage tourism,” said Jennifer Johnson, executive director of MainStreet Libertyville, a nonprofit development and preservation group.

She said the application process is rigorous and MainStreet is “glad the village is working to find additional avenues and incentives to preserve downtown Libertyville and help property owners and businesses.”

The lengthy process to nominate the downtown historic district to the National Register of Historic Places is ongoing.

An architectural/historical survey conducted for the village by Ramsey Historic Consultants in 2016 was updated over the summer with new information and photos. The proposed boundaries essentially are either side of Milwaukee Avenue from Newberry Avenue south to Maple Avenue.

The village board is expected to vote on the nomination later this year or in January. From there it goes to the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council for review and recommendation to the National Park Service, which has final say.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com, 2022 Libertyville is pursuing National Register designation for its downtown to increase the availability of incentives for exterior building improvements.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com The Ansel B. Cook Home in downtown Libertyville is on the National Register of Historic Places. The village is pursuing National Register listing for the entire downtown district.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com The former New Castle Hotel, known as the Proctor Building at 520-530 N. Milwaukee Ave., built in 1903 in downtown Libertyville is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Mick Zawislak/mzawislak@dailyherald.com, 2023 Architect Mike Kollman discusses the heritage of downtown Libertyville with attendees of the International Downtown Association during a tour.