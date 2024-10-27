Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Palatine; driver cited
A man was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday morning in Palatine.
Police said the crash occurred about 8:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Palatine Road just east of Northwest Highway.
According to police, the driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian while turning left.
