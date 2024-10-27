Police: Man injured in shooting inside Elgin home

Elgin police are investigating a shooting on the city’s northeast side early Sunday morning that left a man injured.

According to police, officers responded to the 1200 block of Shawford Way at 3:40 a.m. for a reported shooting. They arrived to find a man with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows that the shooting occurred inside a residence and everyone involved is known to each other. Police described it as an isolated event.

Detectives from the Elgin Police Department’s Major Investigations Division are actively investigating, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include “ELGINPD” in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information.