Five thoughts on the IHSA playoff pairings

A lot to look forward to

It’s always fun to get matchups between local or somewhat local schools, and we’ve got plenty. In 8A, Maine South travels to Naperville North, West Aurora hosts Huntley, Schaumburg plays at Naperville Central, and Warren tries to cool off red-hot Palatine. WW South playing Downers Grove North is a highlight of the 7A bracket, along with a Prospect-Hersey rematch and St. Charles North hosting Rolling Meadows. We get another rematch in 6A between Antioch and Grayslake North, Grant traveling to Burlington Central and Fenton heading to Wauconda.

Teams that just missed out

Last year six 4-5 teams made the playoffs. Only one 4-5 team, Kenwood, qualified for the 256-team field this season. Glenbard West was one of the 4-5 teams on the outside looking in. That snapped a 16-season playoff streak for the Hilltoppers (not counting the COVID year). Their five losses this year came to teams with a combined 39-6 record. Lake Zurich is another 4-5 team that could have done same damage: the Bears beat 7-2 Lake Forest and closed the season with narrow losses to playoff teams Warren and Stevenson.

Teams that squeaked in

Every 5-4 team in the state made the playoff field. That includes a number of teams in the Daily Herald coverage area, sorted by opponent wins: Wheaton Warrenville South, Kaneland, Schaumburg, Warren, Huntley, Rolling Meadows, Aurora Christian, Marmion and Waubonsie Valley.

Glad to be back

Burlington Central is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Coach Brian Iossi’s team capped a 7-2 regular season with a 31-7 win over Huntley on Friday. They have a senior class filled with third-year varsity players including QB Jackson Alcorn, two-way standout L.J. Kerr, Caden West, McKade Naus and Zach Samaan. Fenton also is returning to the playoffs for the first time in quite awhile — the Bison, 6-3 this year after going 0-9 in 2023, last made it in 2013 under coach Mark Kos. Schaumburg is back for the first time since 2017.

Long-distance drives

While every team that celebrated Saturday night at a team pizza party or at a teammate’s house is undoubtedly thrilled to be playing in Week 10, some have a bit of a roadtrip ahead of them. That includes Hoffman Estates headed into Lincoln Park, Montini going to North Lawndale, Willowbrook traveling west to play Hononegah, West Chicago — in the playoffs two straight years for the first time — playing down at Normal, and Marmion getting on I-88 to play at Rochelle.