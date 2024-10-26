‘I think it’s delivered everything we hoped it would’: Lake County leaders celebrate five years of 211 helpline

United Way of Lake County and partner organizations celebrated five years of the 211 service, a free-confidential 24-hour information and referral hotline. The two-hour event was held at the Independence Grove Visitors Center in Libertyville. Courtesy of United Way of Lake County

United Way of Lake County and dozens of partner organizations are celebrating the fifth anniversary of its 211 service and more than 350,000 connections made since its debut.

The free, multilingual, confidential 24-hour service described as a lifeline in times of crisis and all-around resource for a variety of services was launched Sept. 24, 2019 by United Way of Lake County in partnership with county government and community contributors.

It has grown to a well-known one-stop shop to connect people by phone, text and online with a range of resources including housing and shelter, food, utility assistance, mental health services, addiction support and rehabilitation, crisis counseling, employment support, and more.

On Oct. 24, nearly 200 community leaders and others representing government, business and nonprofits filled a meeting area at the Independence Grove Visitors Center in Libertyville for a two-hour program to discuss the service's impact and results.

Lake County 211 is a free, confidential 24-hour health and human services information and referral help line. Courtesy of United Way of Lake County

The event emceed and moderated by CBS News Chicago anchor Dana Kozlov, included a panel discussion regarding community needs, how the 211 system has improved and testimonials from those who received assistance.

The 211 system is a call center located in California comprising trained specialists who connect people with resources.

“I think it's delivered everything we hoped it would,” said Kristi Long, president and CEO of United Way of Lake County. “To have a live, warm person who knows what they're doing is everything.”

In its first year, the system received 6,760 calls and texts and logged 49,663 website visits for a combine 56,423 connections. There were 90,964 combined connections for the year ending June 30, according to the agency's annual report.

Housing and shelter remained the top need presented to 211 representing 45% of all contacts. Utilities, miscellaneous needs, food and employment and income rounded out the top five.

“At the end of the day, it's not just (for) a crisis, it's for everyone,” said Maria Nava, 211 manager.

Lake County Board member Marah Altenberg is vice chair of the board's health and community services committee, which oversees the 211 system.

“I believe we are reaching so many more people in need because of the 211 services. It's doing what it needs to do,” she said. “We only want to make it stronger and add more services.”