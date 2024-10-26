Costumed dogs, owners join for Buffalo Grove’s Howl-O-Ween Celebration

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com Mara Fashingbauer of Palatine, dressed as Princess Leia, gets some cuddles from her dog Bella, dressed as a stormtrooper, during the Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Contest Saturday at the Dan Schimmel Pavilion in Willow Stream Park in Buffalo Grove.

Cuteness and creativity were on display during the Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Contest at the Dan Schimmel Pavilion in Willow Stream Park in Buffalo Grove on Saturday.

About 150 people gathered for the annual event. Many of the owners coordinated their outfits to match their dog’s costume.

Mara Fashingbauer of Palatine went with a “Star Wars” theme, dressed as Princess Leia, while her dog Bella was dressed as a stormtrooper.

“Travis and Taylor” was predicted to be a hot theme for Halloween costumes this year, and so it was with Mallory Brooks of Buffalo Grove, who dressed as Taylor Swift as she carried her dog Bacon, in costume as Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Prizes and awards were given to the most unique and creative costumes; categories included best costume and best family-themed costume.