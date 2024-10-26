advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Costumed dogs, owners join for Buffalo Grove’s Howl-O-Ween Celebration

Posted October 26, 2024 9:29 pm
By
  Olivia Schiff, 11, of Riverwoods, sits with her dog Rusty during the Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Contest Saturday at the Dan Schimmel Pavilion in Willow Stream Park in Buffalo Grove. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Dogs of all sizes and shapes were at the Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Contest Saturday at the Dan Schimmel Pavilion in Willow Stream Park in Buffalo Grove. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com
  Mallory Brooks of Buffalo Grove, dressed as Taylor Swift, carries her dog Bacon, dressed as Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, during the Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Contest Saturday at the Dan Schimmel Pavilion in Willow Stream Park in Buffalo Grove. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

Cuteness and creativity were on display during the Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Contest at the Dan Schimmel Pavilion in Willow Stream Park in Buffalo Grove on Saturday.

About 150 people gathered for the annual event. Many of the owners coordinated their outfits to match their dog’s costume.

Mara Fashingbauer of Palatine went with a “Star Wars” theme, dressed as Princess Leia, while her dog Bella was dressed as a stormtrooper.

“Travis and Taylor” was predicted to be a hot theme for Halloween costumes this year, and so it was with Mallory Brooks of Buffalo Grove, who dressed as Taylor Swift as she carried her dog Bacon, in costume as Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Prizes and awards were given to the most unique and creative costumes; categories included best costume and best family-themed costume.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Buffalo Grove Buffalo Grove Park District Communities Entertainment Festivals and Fairs Good News Lifestyle News Park Districts Pets and Animals
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company