One person seriously injured in three-vehicle Libertyville crash
A three-vehicle crash in Libertyville late Friday morning left one person seriously injured, authorities said.
The crash happened at about 11:45 a.m. at the intersection of West Winchester and North Butterfield roads.
Police officials said the crash involved an SUV, van and box truck and reported one “occupant from one of the vehicles” sustained life-threatening injuries. No other information was provided.
The crash remains under investigation.
