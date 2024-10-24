Wheeling paves way for Gas N Wash to get steep property tax break

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com A gas station, a convenience store and other businesses are planed for the northeast corner of Hintz and Old Buffalo Grove Roads in Wheeling. The land is vacant now.

A company set to build a gas station, a convenience store and other businesses on Wheeling’s west side is in line for a steep property tax discount.

The village board on Monday formally declared the land, on the northeast corner of Hintz and Old Buffalo Grove roads, blighted and agreed to a 12-year reduction in its assessment rate for Tinley Park-based Gas N Wash. The deal awaits final approval from the Cook County Board.

The maneuver, relatively common in Cook County, is designed to encourage development of vacant, abandoned or rundown properties.

The roughly 4-acre site is on the village’s border with Arlington Heights. It adjoins the Mallard Lake Apartments and is across Old Buffalo Grove Road from the Brook Run apartment and townhouse complex in Arlington Heights.

It actually consists of two separate parcels. A shopping center once stood on one and a small service station was on the other. Both structures were demolished to make way for the Gas N Wash.

Plans call for the two parcels to be consolidated.

In addition to the gas station and convenience store, a liquor store, a car wash and a fast-food restaurant offering drive-through service are planned.

A Gas N Wash station and other businesses are coming to the northeast corner of Hintz and Old Buffalo Grove roads in Wheeling. Courtesy of village of Wheeling

Many area residents opposed the redevelopment plan at public meetings, expressing fears about traffic, pollution, crime and other potential issues. Despite those concerns, the village board approved a preliminary development plan in July.

Several people spoke against the planned development and the proposed tax break Monday before the board’s vote. One insisted the property isn’t blighted — but Trustee Joe Vito said the site met the definition of the word before Gas N Wash purchased the land and demolished the buildings.

“Every single store was abandoned in the strip mall,” Vito said. “The gas station was going out of business. The parking lot was basically just (torn) up.”

By encouraging redevelopment, the tax break will result in more tax revenue for Wheeling than the former uses of the site, Vito said.

In a related development, the village’s plan commission on Thursday recommended the board approve the final development plans for the property. The board could consider the matter when it meets Nov. 4, said Ross Klicker, the village’s community and economic development director.