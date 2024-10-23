The work never ends for high school quarterbacks

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com West Aurora High School quarterback Mason Atkins works with receivers during a practice this week.

Being a successful high school quarterback is a full-time job.

Winter, spring, summer and obviously fall, when it all comes together. Or not.

“It just takes hours and hours. In the winter, constant lifts every week and then throwing in domes and inside any areas when it’s snowing and stuff. Then once spring and better weather comes around, me and my receivers will come out here alone and then we’ll throw in front of coaches,” said West Aurora junior quarterback Mason Atkins, speaking on the Blackhawks’ practice field he’s patrolled since he was a 9-year-old in Pop Warner ball.

Atkins didn’t mention the 7-on-7 slate, a portion of the 25 summer contact days. That’s part of it, too.

“It’s just hours and hours of reps on reps on reps. I mean, we can’t just come out here and practice a little bit and expect to beat everyone,” he said.

West Aurora has gone 8-0 for a multitude of reasons. They include a starting quarterback who puts in the time, hires outside instruction, believes in himself and his team and the game plan, devours game film, and consults daily in season with coaches.

A quarterback certainly can’t hide. Like a live Hudl video, in people’s minds he’s the one with the bright circle around him, the ball in his hands.

“People who come to the games and don’t know everybody else know who the quarterback is,” said West Aurora quarterbacks coach Bill Mitchinson.

Mitchinson, who instructs Blackhawks varsity quarterbacks Atkins, Bryce Younie and Logan Weaver, said the key personality trait a quarterback needs is confidence.

Atkins slightly reframes it: He called leadership the most critical component to the position.

“You have to have a ton of energy every day no matter if you’ve been really good or really bad, you have to be the same person. All these guys are looking up to you, they’re looking to you for the energy, for the plays, for everything,” Atkins said.

The 6-foot-3 right-hander started his training with his father, Jeff. In addition to working during the season with Mitchinson, Mason Atkins uses Next Level Athletix Quarterback Training, where founder Greg Holcomb teaches students such as J.J. McCarthy how to bring athleticism to the position and execute situational and “off-platform” (rollout, back foot) throws.

“He’s expanded my whole game as a quarterback,” said Atkins, who this season has completed 74% of his passes for 1,206 yards, 27 touchdowns and no interceptions, and has run for 7 touchdowns.

In the pocket or on the run, a quarterback must develop chemistry with his receivers.

“It really all starts with our summer workouts,” Atkins said. “We’re here all morning together working out, throwing after. And then after we’ll all go get some food, hang out.”

There it is. Like linemen, quarterbacks and receivers bond over food, too.

Familiarity leads to winning plays on Friday nights.

“We have certain calls we go over before the game prior, or eye contact, similar stuff like that, where we know we’ve clicked with each other before,” said receiver Terrence Smith, an Iowa recruit.

Smith estimated he catches 100 passes a week from Atkins outside of practice. West Aurora 14-year head coach Nate Eimer said receivers will stay an extra 35 minutes after practice running routes to hone their rhythm.

“It just takes time and a lot of reps,” said Eimer, a 2001 West Aurora graduate who played tight end.

The Blackhawks’ offensive coordinator, Eimer will meet with Atkins at about 7 a.m. Monday through Friday in a 20-minute session to watch film, discuss plays and review that week’s game plan.

The quarterback will watch pertinent video of the opponent’s defense, more than two hours a week Atkins said, at home and, yes, in school during free periods.

“This is a grind,” Atkins said, with no reservations.

“Even the best quarterbacks in the state, no matter what level you play at, everyone struggles,” he said. “But everyone has their good days, if you keep on going at it. You’ve got to go out there, you’ve got to lead your team.”

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com West Aurora quarterback Mason Atkins has worked with Next Level Athletix Quarterback Training to improve his play during the high school season.