Hoffman Estates to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new Fire Station 21 Saturday

A rendering of the architectural design for Hoffman Estates’ forthcoming replacement of Fire Station 21 at 225 Flagstaff Lane, east of its predecessor. Courtesy of village of Hoffman Estates

The village of Hoffman Estates invites the community to join local officials and first responders to the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fire Station 21 at noon on Saturday, Oct. 26.

It will be held at the construction site, adjacent to the current Fire Station 21 at 225 Flagstaff Lane.

A feasibility and space needs study was conducted in 2022. The study found two stations — Station 21 built in 1960 and Station 22 built in 1973 — required significant investments to meet the demands for modern fire protection and emergency medical services.

The village elected to replace Station 21 and Station 22 with new facilities. Construction for Station 21 is expected to be underway this month, with the Station 22 rebuild slated to start in 2026.

With an estimated construction cost of $9 million, the new Station 21 will feature expanded apparatus bays, upgraded living quarters, and improved operational areas.

The current Fire Station 21 will remain operational during construction.