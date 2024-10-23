advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Hoffman Estates to hold groundbreaking ceremony for new Fire Station 21 Saturday

Posted October 23, 2024 4:43 pm
Submitted by village of Hoffman Estates

The village of Hoffman Estates invites the community to join local officials and first responders to the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fire Station 21 at noon on Saturday, Oct. 26.

It will be held at the construction site, adjacent to the current Fire Station 21 at 225 Flagstaff Lane.

A feasibility and space needs study was conducted in 2022. The study found two stations — Station 21 built in 1960 and Station 22 built in 1973 — required significant investments to meet the demands for modern fire protection and emergency medical services.

The village elected to replace Station 21 and Station 22 with new facilities. Construction for Station 21 is expected to be underway this month, with the Station 22 rebuild slated to start in 2026.

With an estimated construction cost of $9 million, the new Station 21 will feature expanded apparatus bays, upgraded living quarters, and improved operational areas.

The current Fire Station 21 will remain operational during construction.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Hoffman Estates News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company