Google to open Oak Brook retail space next month

The Midwest's first brick and mortar Google store opens in Oak Brook next month. Courtesy of Google

Will shoppers line up to patronize a suburban Google store?

That remains to be seen when the tech giant opens the Midwest’s first brick-and-mortar retail store at 63 Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook next month.

Google Store Oakbrook marks the company’s fifth physical retail store. It will be the first located in a shopping center, according to a prepared statement from Google.

Google will open its first Midwest retail space next month in Oak Brook. This image is from the Google Store in Boston. Courtesy of Google

Shoppers will be able choose from a variety of Google products including Pixel phones, watches and tablets, Nest cameras, Fitbit trackers and other merchandise. They also can shop online at googlestore.com and pick up orders at the Oak Brook store.

Visitors to the Oak Brook store will be able to try out new products, services and AI experiences in-person before they purchase, according to a Google spokeswoman.

Experts also will be on hand to help customers with Pixel phone troubleshooting and repairs, she said.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.