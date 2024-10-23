Chicago man dies after being run over by piece of equipment at tollway facility in Gurnee

A man who died after being run over by a piece of equipment at an Illinois tollway facility in Gurnee has been identified as Gregory Bolls, 39, of Chicago.

Bolls died as a result of blunt-force injuries involving the crash Friday, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Gurnee firefighters and Illinois State Police responded about 7:30 a.m. to the tollway’s M-4 building on Interstate 94 near Grand Avenue to a person who had been run over, according to the coroner’s office.

Bolls was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead in the intensive care unit on Sunday, Oct. 20.

An investigation including a review of medical documentation and toxicology testing is ongoing, according to the coroner’s office.

The crash is being investigated by Illinois State Police and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration.