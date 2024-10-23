Festivals Oct. 25-31: Howlin’ at the Moon, Halloween happenings, Lake County Home Show and more

See fire dancers, live music, ax throwing, a contortionist and more during Howlin’ at the Moon Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, at Naper Settlement in Naperville. Courtesy of Naper Settlement

Starts before Friday

Fall Color Festival: 9 a.m. to sunset daily through Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Themed events throughout the fall. $12-$17. mortonarb.org.

Goebbert’s Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Wednesday, Oct. 30, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Goebbert’s Farm & Garden Center, 40 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington. Animals, corn stalk mazes, wagon rides, pig races, fall food, produce and more. $18 on weekdays and $23 online or $25 at the gate on weekends and holidays. goebbertspumpkinfarm.com/fall-festival.

Pumpkin Fest: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Thursday, Oct. 31, at Cosley Zoo, 1356 N. Gary Ave., Wheaton. See the zoo’s animals and thousands of pumpkins lining the zoo’s lawn. Kids’ rides for a fee. Regular admission. cosleyzoo.org.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Sunday, Oct. 27, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Pedal tractors, pumpkins and fall treats for sale, and on weekends, hayrides for $3 and animal shows. $6; free for kids 1 and younger and U.S. military with ID. dtpd.org/fall-festival.

Señorita Mariposa Story Walk: 9 a.m. to sunset daily through Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. A family-friendly outdoor exhibition featuring the Spanish-English bilingual book by Mister G. on the migration of a monarch butterfly from Canada to Mexico. The book’s illustrated pages will be displayed on large-scale panels along Meadow Lake Trail. $12-$17. mortonarb.org.

Abbey Farms’ Pumpkin Daze: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Oct. 23-25; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Abbey Farms, 2855 Hart Road, Aurora. Pumpkin patch, 8-acre corn maze, jumping pillow, corn cannons, mega drop slide, zip lines, hayrides, live music, a beer garden, weekend petting zoos, food and more. $16-$22; free for kids 2 and younger. abbeyfarms.org/pumpkin-daze.

Happy Times Pumpkinfest at Didier Farms: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 23-27, at Didier Farms, 16678 Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Amusement rides, shows, pumpkin sales and fall treats. Free entry; rides/attractions ticketed. happytimespumpkinfest.com.

Sonny Acres Farm Fall Fest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Sonny Acres Farm, 29W310 North Ave., West Chicago. Amusement rides, petting zoo, hayrides, train rides, live music and more. For tickets, see sonnyacres.com.

Night of 1,000 Jack-o’-Lanterns: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 23-24, and Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. See hand-carved, LED-lit jack-o’-lanterns, encounter characters and watch live pumpkin carving along a paved pathway. Tickets start at $23 for adults, $16 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger. Friday and Saturday are sold out. chicagobotanic.org/halloween.

Pumpkin Festival: Various times Wednesday through Sunday, Oct. 23-27, with many activities at Main and State streets and on the courthouse lawn, Sycamore. 63rd annual festival with over 1,000 entries in the Lions Club Decorated Pumpkin Display, carnivals, nonprofit vendors, craft shows, entertainment on Saturday and more. Sycamore Chamber 10K Pumpkin Run at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Autumn Craft and Treasures Market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Sycamore High School Fieldhouse. $1-$3 entry fee. Pumpkin Festival Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday. Free; some activities have fees. sycamorepumpkinfestival.com.

Ackerman Haunted Trail: 4-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 24-25, at Ackerman Park, 800 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn. The 10-minute trail walk will be less scary from 4-6 p.m. and geared toward older kids from 6-9 p.m. Concessions for purchase. $5. Register at gepark.org/register.

Jack O’Lantern World: Time slots vary Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 24-27, at Jack O'Lantern World, 200 S. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. See 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins, over 2,000-pound U.S. National Champion giant pumpkins, a pirate ship light show, giant inflatables, glowing mini golf and more. $20.99 for adults, $14.99 for kids Thursday; $23.99/$15.99 Friday and Sunday; and $24.99/$16.99 Saturday. thejackolanternworld.com/lakezurich.

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: 6-11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24; 5-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 26; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee. Thrills by day and frights by night with haunted houses, scare zones, spine-chilling shows and rides. For ticket prices, see sixflags.com/greatamerica/events/fright-fest-2024.

West Chicago Spooky Trail: 7:30-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, and 7:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, at Reed-Keppler Park, 129 W. National St., West Chicago. A one-third-mile haunted trail. $12 in advance; $17 at the door. Register: we-goparks.org/special-events.

Friday, Oct. 25

Libertyville Trick-or-Treat on MainStreet: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in downtown Libertyville. Trick-or-treat at participating stores, which will display an orange pumpkin on their door or window. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Trick-or-Treating in downtown Long Grove: 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in downtown Long Grove, 145 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Trick-or-treat at participating businesses. Free. longgrove.org/festival/october-days.

Halloween Candy Stroll: 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Jens Jensen Park, 485 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Trick-or-treat at participating businesses. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com/ravinia-district.

Pumpkins In the Woods: 4-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Hubbard Woods Park, 939 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Pumpkin decorating, carnival games, bounce houses, a DJ, costume contest and more. Free. villageofwinnetka.org.

Boo Bash: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at North Park, 1025 Riverwoods Road, Lincolnshire. Trunk-or-Treat, petting zoo, inflatables, haunted trail, a performance by the Lincolnshire Bolts and more. Free, nonperishable food item donations requested. lincolnshireil.gov.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com The Northbrook Park District will host a Halloween pet parade at Techny Prairie Park on Friday, Oct. 25.

Halloween Pet Parade: 5-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Techny Prairie Park and Fields, 1700 Techny Road, Northbrook. Costume contest will crown winners for best look-alike pet, pet and owner combo costume and the spookiest animal. Leash-friendly activities afterward. $10 fee; registration required. nbparks.org.

Howlin’ at the Moon: 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Live music, costume contest, fire dancers, ax throwing, a contortionist, food, adult beverages, Moonlight Market and more. Music from Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press at 5:15 p.m. and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at 8 p.m. Friday, and Allie & The Night Krals at 5:15 p.m. and Sierra Hull at 8 p.m. Saturday. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. For 21 and older only. $20. Tickets: napersettlement.org.

Performers entertain the crowd during last year's Howlin' at the Moon at Naper Settlement in Naperville. Courtesy of Naperville Heritage Society

Pumpkin Patch Family Carving Fest: 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Itasca Recreation Center, 350 E. Irving Park Road, Itasca. The park district will provide the pumpkins and carving tools. $40. Register at itascaparkdistrict.com.

Schaumburg Halloween Carnival and House of Creeps Haunted House: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25; 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26; and 1-9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg. Rides, the House of Creeps haunted house, trick-or-treating, costume contests, seasonally themed arts and crafts and more. Free; parking is $5. Carnival ride wristbands are $32. schaumburghalloween.com.

Halloween Movie in the Barn: 5:30 p.m. doors open; movie at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the village hall barn, 2 Lagoon Drive, Hawthorn Woods. Screening of a seasonal movie. Free. vhw.org.

Crawl-O-Ween Bar Crawl: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Costumed revelers can take advantage of food and drink specials at participating Rosemont bars. $10 in advance, $15 cash at the event; includes two ticket vouchers for Zanies Comedy Club. ParkwayBankPark.com.

Halloween 3K and Fun Run/Walk: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Techny Prairie Park and Fields, 1700 Techny Road, Northbrook. Race in costume. Postrace activities include a bounce house, crafts, a costume contest and more. For ages 5 and older. Fee; register at nbparks.org.

Trick-or-Treat on the Trails: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center, 3795 Campton Hills Drive, St. Charles. Journey through the oak savanna for spooky, but not scary, nature fun. Activity stations offer hands-on learning experiences and treats. Bring a flashlight and treat bag. Visit with Hickory’s animal ambassadors. For ages 2 or older. $12. Register: stcparks.org/events.

Vernon Hills Fall Fest: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Sullivan Community Center, 635 Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills. Family event features indoor trick-or-treating, a magic show and a costume contest. $7; free for kids younger than 2. Space is limited; registration is required. vhparkdistrict.org.

Zombie Fun Run: 6-8 p.m. Friday Oct. 25, at Volkening Lake, 900 W. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Run or walk in your Halloween costume for nearly two miles while being chased by zombies. Fee includes a hot dog or brat, chips and a drink. Registration required. $10-$15. parkfun.com/event/zombie-fun-run.

Haunted Forest Walk: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and 1-3 p.m. and 6:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Hawthorne Hill Woods, Woodridge. Wind your way through the haunted forest trail surrounded by scary characters. The matinee is suitable for kids 9 and younger (parental discretion). Park at the Fred C. Hohnke Community Center and take a hayride to the event. $10 or $5 for matinee at the gate. woodridgeparks.org.

Haunted Train Ride: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Haunted train, carousel, a spooky craft and bonfire with s’mores. For kids 4-10. $14. Register: blackberryfarm.info/special-events/.

Historian Terry Lynch will present Haunted History Friday, Oct. 25, at the Glen Ellyn History Center. Courtesy of the Glen Ellyn Historical Society

Haunted History: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Glen Ellyn History Center, 800 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn. Historian Terry Lynch presents chilling tales of the historical Midwest, including the S.S. Eastland, Brookfield Zoo, Fort Dearborn Massacre and John Dillinger. $5-$10. gehs.org.

Faculty Piano Duo Recital: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. North Central College’s new piano faculty member, Jun-Hee Han, will present piano four-hand works by Mozart, Debussy, Barber and Ravel, joined by his wife, Hye-Jin Cho. $7. (630) 637-7469 or northcentralcollege.edu/show.

“The Spirit of Red Oak”: 7:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Red Oak Nature Center, 930 N. River Road, North Aurora. A historian and paranormal investigator share the area’s history before heading outside for an evening hike. Adults-only; space is limited. $32. Register at foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Frozen Frights: 8:30-9:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Glenview Community Ice Center, 1851 Landwehr Road, Glenview. Public skate, Halloween crafts, a costume contest, giveaways, treats and Ice Bumper Car rides. Wear a costume for free skate rental. $7 to skate; skate rental $4. glenviewparks.org.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Fall Color 5K Run and Walk: 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Morton Arboretum, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. Run or walk a 5K course through the wooded east side. Postrace party features live music, food trucks and a complimentary beverage. $55-$70. Register: mortonarb.org.

Fall Flower Show: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Saturday, Oct. 26, to Nov. 24 at Wilder Park Conservatory, Church Street and Prospect Avenue, Elmhurst. A seasonal display of fall flowers. Free. epd.org.

Kids can trick-or-treat in costume at the zoo during Randall Oaks Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27. Courtesy of Dundee Township Park District staff

Boo at the Zoo: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Trick-or-treating all day, with costume parades at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. $6. dtpd.org/boo-at-the-zoo.

Fall Festivities & Adventures at Keller’s Farmstand: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, at Keller’s Farmstand, 2500 Johnson Road, Oswego. 8-acre corn maze, two tranquility labyrinths, pedal vehicles on paved tracks, brick maze, tire stack, farm animals, wagon rides and more. $12 in advance, $14 at the gate. kellersfarmstand.com.

Halloween Hustle 5K and Kids Dash: 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at 345 N. Eric Drive, Palatine. After-party at the Tap House Grill. Entrance fee: 5K $40-$50; Kids Dash $15-$25. halloweenhustle.com.

Halloween Party: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Community Center, 250 E. Wood St., Palatine. Storytime, Halloween craft, dance party, bounce house, carnival games and trick-or-treat trail for kids 2-8. Registration required. $10 for kids; $1 for adults. palatineparks.org/event/halloween-party.

Touch-a-Truck: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at McCollum Park, 6801 S. Main St., Downers Grove. Kids can climb and explore vehicles and see big trucks up close. No registration required. dgparks.org.

Glen Ellyn Halloween Festival and Parade: 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the corner of Main and Crescent, Glen Ellyn. Parade steps off at 9:45 a.m. Trick-or-treating at local businesses from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. glenellynchamber.com/halloween.

Barbie Truck Dreamhouse: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. The Barbie Dreamhouse truck will be near Pottery Barn. shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

BatFest features trick-or-treating, a parade, contests, stories and more Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Peg Bond Center in Batavia. Photo by April Duda Photography

BatFest: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave., Batavia. Downtown trick-or-treating from 10 a.m. to noon, Mothers’ Club Parade, pumpkin roll, costume contests, stories and games. Free. downtownbatavia.com/event/batfest-2/.

Boo Bash: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Ackerman Park, 800 St. Charles Road, Glen Ellyn. Trick-or-treat trail with characters, snacks and refreshments, and stop by the pumpkin patch to take a pumpkin home. Kids 2-10 must be accompanied by an adult. $15-$25 per child. Register at gepark.org/register.

Chicago Women’s Expo: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Booths, chef demos, food trucks and more. Celebrity guests include Keke Palmer, Anne Burrell, Loni Love, Teresa Giudice and Dorinda Cole-Clark. For tickets, see chicagowomensexpo.com.

Grayslake Business Trick-or-Treat: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, in downtown Grayslake. Trick-or-treat at local businesses. Free. grayslakechamber.com.

Great Food Expo: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. Food, mixology, wine and spirits, cooking, celebrity chefs, nutrition, emerging trends and more. Guests include Anne Burrell, Joanne Thomas and Dale Cox. For tickets, see greatfoodexpo.com.

Halloween Hayday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Persinger Rec Center, 3507 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Games, science activities, costume contest, Halloween egg hunt, entertainment, bounce houses, hay rides (weather permitting) and more. For kids 14 and younger: $11-$13 in advance, $13-$16 at the door. Free for adults. Register at genevaparks.org.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com The Lake County Food Truck Festival joins up with the Lake County Home Show Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Grayslake.

Lake County Home Show & Food Truck Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. The Home Show features exhibits showing the latest home-improvement products and services. Plus, food trucks, music, giveaways and more. Free. lakecountyhomeshow.com.

Linden Square Pumpkin Walk: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at Linden Square, 4th and Linden, Wilmette. Trick-or-treating at Linden Square neighborhood businesses. Free. wilmettekenilworth.com.

Trick or Treat on the Farm: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville. Farmyard friends, keeper chats and a Fun Pass for kids to collect cookies, hot chocolate, toys, temporary tattoos and treats. $10. lambsfarm.org.

Trunk or Treat: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Pioneer Park, 500 S. Fernandez Ave., Arlington Heights. Trick-or-treating for kids 2-13. Kids must be registered by Friday, Oct. 25, and accompanied by an adult during the event. $10 per child; free for kids younger than 2 if attending with a registered child. ahpd.org.

Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Contest: 10:45-11:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Dan Schimmel Pavilion in Willow Stream Park, 651 Old Checker Road, Buffalo Grove. Canine costume contest and doggy egg hunt. Prizes and awards for best costume and best family-themed costume. Free; registration required. bgparks.org/howl-o-ween.

Halloween Walk: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at Jewel Shopping Centers in Cary and 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Stone Hill Shopping Center in Fox River Grove. Free. carygrovechamber.com.

Howl O’ Ween Dog Parade: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 26, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Prizes will be awarded. Rain or shine. Free. Advance registration required at genevaparks.org.

Pumpkin Weekends: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, at Blackberry Farm, 100 S. Barnes Road, Aurora. Balloon artist from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and World’s Tallest Scarecrow from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. $10. foxvalleyparkdistrict.org.

Santa’s Village Pumpkin Patch and Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Santa’s Village, 601 Dundee Ave., East Dundee. The amusement park and petting zoo will be open, along with pumpkin patches, family-friendly haunted houses, seasonal food, a sensory play area and more. Tickets start at $28.99. santasvillagedundee.com.

Aurora Downtown Halloween Trick-or-Treating: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Trick-or-treat at dozens of downtown businesses. Free. auroradowntown.org.

Naperville Pumpkin Race: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Rotary Hill Park, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville. Pumpkin racers battle for the Pumpkin Race Championship Trophy. Prizes for best decorations and best costume. Race kits are $25. Benefits Turning Pointe Autism Foundation. Free for spectators. turningpointeautismfoundation.org/pumpkin-race.

Slightly Spooky Saturday: Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Trick-or-treating throughout the pier, crafts, games, family costume contest at 5 p.m. and more. Free. navypier.org.

The South Loop Halloween Crawl: Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at HUE, 67 E. Cermak, Chicago. The bar route will be announced 48 hours before the crawl. All participants must wear a costume, with a prize for the winner. 21 and older only. events.eventnoire.com/e/3rd-annual-south-loop-halloween-crawl.

Fa-BOO-lous Pumpkin Carving Party: 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Primrose Farm, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles. Pumpkins for purchase or bring your own. Carving kits available for use. Dress to get messy. Snacks and cider provided. Free professional photo opportunity. $12. Register: stcparks.org/events.

Owl-O-Ween: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Springbrook Nature Center, 130 Forest Ave., Itasca. Discover how resident owls adapt and thrive during the Wings and Talons program. Free. itasca.com.

Waukegan Halloween Trick-or-Treat Trail: 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Bowen Park, 1800 N. Sheridan Road, Waukegan. Walk the Halloween trail and interact with costumed characters. Treat bags for kids. Free. waukeganparks.org/halloween.

Tricks & Treats in the Valley: 2-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, at Heritage Farm at Spring Valley, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. All-ages trick-or-treat experience. The half-mile trail begins at Heritage Farm and continues past the farm’s historic buildings and out into the woods and fields. Timed entry. All trick-or-treaters must register; free for caregivers. $5-$7. parkfun.com/event/tricks-treats-in-the-valley.

Wheaton Haunted Halloween Flea Market: 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 26, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Thousands of “Fleas & Treasures (Creepy & Otherwise)” for sale. Plus, special guests and more. $12 at the gate; free for kids 12 and younger with an adult. Free parking. zurkopromotions.com.

“The Grimmest of Tales”: 4-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27, starting at Morton Arboretum’s Thornhill Shelter, 4100 Route 53, Lisle. This one- to two-mile walking play delves into the darker side of the original horror stories by the Brothers Grimm. Bring water, chairs or blankets and bug spray. $15-$25. Register at mortonarb.org.

Ghost Story Train: 5, 6:15 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, off Route 31, South Elgin. Ride a spooky trolley to the haunted forest preserve for family-friendly frights, including stories around the campfire and treats from Margie’s Girls’ Kitchen. A ghostly musician will lead campfire songs. Costumes encouraged. $20. Register at foxtrolley.org/Ghost-Story-Train.

Fall Harvest Festival: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 U.S. Route 45, Indian Creek. Live entertainment, chili cook off, apple pie baking and pumpkin pie-eating contests, bobbing for apples, hayrides, s'mores, bonfire, games and food. $5 individual, $10 family. smvministries.com.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Day of the Dead 5K Run/Walk: 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Heritage Park, 100 Community Blvd., Wheeling. Entertainment by the Chicago Aztec Dancers, prerace face painting, awards, race shirt, postrace refreshments and professional chip timing. Registration required. $25 for 13 and older; $15 for 12 and younger. dayofthedead5k.run.

Elgin Coin Club Fall Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Holiday Inn, 495 Airport Road, Elgin. Buy, sell and trade coins, currency and assorted numismatic items and collectibles. ANACS Coin Grading Service will be on-site. Early bird from 8-9 a.m. for $20 or $2 after. coinzip.com/elgin-coin-club-coin-show.

Trick-or-Treat at Naper Settlement: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Trick-or-treat at the historical homes. Family costume contest featuring best costumes, best family theme and most creative at 1:30 p.m. $5; free for kids younger than 4. Adult supervision required. napersettlement.org.

Blue Man Group's Halloween Performance will feature Halloween-themed surprises before, during and after the show Sunday, Oct. 27. Courtesy of Blue Man Group

Blue Man Group’s Halloween Performance: 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Briar Street Theatre, 3133 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Preshow face painting in the lobby, Halloween-inspired surprises during the show and goody bags for all kids (younger than 17) in costume. Costumes encouraged for all ages. After the performance, audience members will be invited to meet the Blue Men in the lobby for a photo opportunity. Tickets start at $49. BlueMan.com/Chicago/Offers.

Halloween Happening: 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Riverwalk Grand Pavilion, 912 Sindt Court, Naperville. Halloween games, inflatables and goodies for kids 10 and younger. Costumes encouraged. Free. napervilleparks.org/halloweenhappening.

Wood Dale Trunk-or-Treat: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Wood Dale Road and Commercial Street, Wood Dale. Trunk-decorating contest, face painting, balloon art and food for purchase. Free. wooddale.com.

Trunk-or-Treat and Community Meal: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Church and School, 200 N. Plum Grove Road, Palatine. Trunk-or-treat, snacks and a free meal from 2-3:30 p.m. Free. immanuelpalatine.org/trunk-or-treat.

Family Halloween at Wagner Farm: 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. Kid-friendly wagon rides, pumpkin games and more. Costumes encouraged. $10; free for kids younger than 2. Tickets must be purchased in advance. glenviewparks.org.

Monday, Oct. 28

Halloween Howl: 4-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at the Fox Lake Police Department, 301 S. Route 59, Fox Lake. Meet members of the Fox Lake Police Department, plus kids’ activities, treats, hot dogs, hot chocolate and hay rides. Free. foxlake.org.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Trick-or-Treat on Main Street: 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, on Main Street in downtown Wauconda. Trick-or-treat at local businesses. Free. waucondachamber.org.

Mount Prospect Downtown Trick-or-Treat: 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in downtown Mount Prospect. Trick-or-treat at participating businesses, which will have an orange pumpkin on their door or window. Businesses with teal pumpkins will offer nonfood treats. Free. mpdowntown.com/events.

Spooktacular Fun Night: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the Westmont Community Center, 75 E. Richmond St., Westmont. Trick-or-treating through the Community Center for kids 2-10. Free. westmontparks.org.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Trick-or-Treat Around the Square: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, around Huntley Square. Trick-or-treat at participating businesses displaying an orange balloon. huntley.il.us.

Blodgett House Boo Fest: 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the Downers Grove Museum campus, 831 Maple Ave., Downers Grove. Trick-or-treat, scavenger hunt and Halloween games. Free. dgparks.org.

Trick-or-Treat Trail: 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at The Grove, 1421 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. Trick-or-treating, creature encounters, games, crafts and a pumpkin to take home. $15 in advance; $18 the day of. glenviewparks.org.

“Broadway by the Decade”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 2-3, at Madden Theatre, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville. Porchlight Music Theatre performs a revue of iconic Broadway songs. $12. (630) 637-7469 or northcentralcollege.edu/show.

Ongoing

Autumn Fest at Gallagher Way: 4-9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 3 at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., Chicago. Live music, lawn games, fire pits, food and drinks and more. Free. gallagherway.com.

Halloween Experience trolley tours: Full tours from 7-9:30 p.m. Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Volo Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. Hear tales of metaphysical sightings experienced on the Volo museum grounds over the years, then take part in a sing-along and head out toward Halloween Town to see dozens of creepy, giant inflatables over a 75-acre area north of the museum. $16.95; free for kids 4 and younger. volocars.com/train-tours-haunted-tour.