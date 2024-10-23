Man detained pretrial in animal cruelty case

Nathan Gonzalez

A Naperville man will be detained pretrial on charges of aggravated cruelty to an animal and endangering the life or health of a child.

DuPage County Judge Joshua Dieden made the ruling Wednesday about Nathan Gonzalez, 36, of the 300 block of South Whispering Hills Drive. Gonzalez is accused of telling his two stepchildren on Sept. 29 that he was going to kill the family dog, then doing so after a dispute with their mother.

Dieden also ruled Gonzalez be detained on unrelated domestic battery charges, where he was accused of hitting his wife twice with a baseball bat on Oct. 2.