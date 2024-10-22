Million-dollar Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at Elmhurst Jewel
An Illinois Lottery player became the ninth person this year to win $1 million or more after buying a million-dollar winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Elmhurst.
The winning ticket was purchased for the Sunday, Oct. 20, evening drawing at Jewel-Osco at 153 Schiller St. The winning numbers were 2-3-24-25-28.
The Elmhurst Jewel will receive a selling bonus of one percent, $10,000. Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.
Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.
