Million-dollar Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold at Elmhurst Jewel

Posted October 22, 2024 11:45 am
Daily Herald report

An Illinois Lottery player became the ninth person this year to win $1 million or more after buying a million-dollar winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in Elmhurst.

The winning ticket was purchased for the Sunday, Oct. 20, evening drawing at Jewel-Osco at 153 Schiller St. The winning numbers were 2-3-24-25-28.

The Elmhurst Jewel will receive a selling bonus of one percent, $10,000. Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize.

Communities Elmhurst News
