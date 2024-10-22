Aurora man dies in crash at intersection

An Aurora man died following a traffic crash at the intersection of Farnsworth Avenue and Mountain Street in Aurora Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 12:55 p.m., a 2024 Nissan Kicks traveling east on Mountain Street attempted to cross Farnsworth Avenue when it was struck by at least one of two vehicles heading north — a 2008 Cadillac Escalade and a 1997 Ford Explorer. The Ford rolled over upon impact, leaving the male driver pinned inside the vehicle.

Aurora police officers extracted the 27-year-old male driver and transported him to Ascension Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:16 p.m. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Two others from the two other vehicles were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division is conducting a thorough investigation into the crash.

“Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the young man who lost his life, as they navigate this difficult time,” said Aurora Police Chief Keith Cross.

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Traffic Division at (630) 256-5330 or email tips@aurora.il.us.