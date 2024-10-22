87-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by car in Buffalo Grove identified
The 87-year-old Buffalo Grove man who was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday has been identified as Roman Mazur.
An autopsy performed Tuesday by the Lake County coroner’s office showed he died of blunt force injuries sustained in the collision.
Mazur was struck at approximately 8 a.m. near the intersection of Buffalo Grove Road and Larraway Drive. He was struck by a southbound gray Toyota sedan, authorities said.
The driver, a 60-year-old Buffalo Grove woman, was taken to Northwest Community Hospital for precautionary measures.
The crash remains under investigation.
