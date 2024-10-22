advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Report: Elgin teen shot to death on way to Lil Durk concert in Chicago

Posted October 22, 2024 7:50 am
Jake Griffin
 

An Elgin High School senior is dead and two bystanders were injured in a shooting near the United Center Sunday in Chicago, according to an ABC 7 Chicago report.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the shooting victim as 18-year-old Jess Kendall.

Kendall’s brother told ABC 7 the teen and his girlfriend had parked near the United Center and were walking to the concert when they were confronted by four masked individuals who were trying to rob the couple.

Kendall’s brother said the robbers took the couple’s belongings and shot the teenager, who later died at Stroger Hospital.

Two other teens were injured in the shooting, ABC 7 reported.

Chicago police did not issue any information about the shooting.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created on behalf of Kendall’s family.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Chicago Communities Crime Elgin News Region
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company