Report: Elgin teen shot to death on way to Lil Durk concert in Chicago

Jess Kendall of Elgin died after being shot during a robbery in Chicago. Courtesy of GoFundMe.com/Kendall Family

An Elgin High School senior is dead and two bystanders were injured in a shooting near the United Center Sunday in Chicago, according to an ABC 7 Chicago report.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the shooting victim as 18-year-old Jess Kendall.

Kendall’s brother told ABC 7 the teen and his girlfriend had parked near the United Center and were walking to the concert when they were confronted by four masked individuals who were trying to rob the couple.

Kendall’s brother said the robbers took the couple’s belongings and shot the teenager, who later died at Stroger Hospital.

Two other teens were injured in the shooting, ABC 7 reported.

Chicago police did not issue any information about the shooting.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created on behalf of Kendall’s family.