Prep Sports

Fremd girls flag football team honored for historic state championship

Posted October 21, 2024 1:33 pm
Paul Valade
 

In an all-school assembly complete with the band and cheerleaders, Fremd High School on Monday celebrated the historic win of its first state champion girls flag football team.

The team defeated Rockford Guilford 24-12 to claim the first state title in the sport Saturday at Willowbrook High School in Villa Park. It’s the first girls flag football season sanctioned by the Illinois High School Association.

Fremd Athletic Director Hamid Mehreioskouei and head coach Rebecca O’Dette spoke of the team’s accomplishments before the players handed off the championship trophy to Principal Mark Langer in the gym’s center court.

  Fremd High School girls flag football head coach Rebecca O’Dette talks about the team and its victory during an all-school assembly Monday in Palatine. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com

O’Dette said she has been watching football her whole life and that she loves the sport. She says she understands the offense, defense and strategies and that teaching the girls was her honor.

The Palatine school’s team is made up of basketball, soccer, lacrosse and track athletes and O’Dette praised the girls for their skills.

  Fremd High School celebrated its state champion girls flag football team during an all-school assembly Monday in Palatine. Girls flag football is new to the IHSA this year and Fremd is the first state champion after defeating Rockford Guilford on Saturday. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com

“These girls are athletic. Most of them are at least two-sport athletes and now three-sport athletes with this new introduction of flag football. These girls know how to compete and they’re just great athletes,” O’Dette said.

Quarterback Lily Mayer said it was cool that the school and athletic director organized the assembly for the team. Mayer was proud to talk about the girls’ victory and the legacy they have established.

  Members of the Fremd High School state champion girls flag football team, including quarterback Lily Mayer, were introduced one by one during an all-school assembly Monday morning in Palatine. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com

“Our motto at Fremd is leave a legacy and that we actually did is crazy,” Mayer said. “I think it’s cool that we still won the whole thing. It doesn’t really feel real right now but it’s really exciting.”

O’Dette speaks highly of the school and community’s support of female sports.

“Our school is super supportive of our athletes, they really care about our community. They want what’s best for our students, what’s best for our school,” O’Dette said.

  Parents Patrick and Kelly Bennett pose for a photo with their daughter, Reese Bennett, a member of the girls flag football state champion team following an all-school assembly Monday to honor the team’s victory in Palatine. Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com
