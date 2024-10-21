Fremd girls flag football team honored for historic state championship

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Fremd High School Principal Mark Langer lifts the IHSA state girls flag football championship trophy Monday in Palatine during an all-school assembly celebrating the team for its victory over the weekend.

In an all-school assembly complete with the band and cheerleaders, Fremd High School on Monday celebrated the historic win of its first state champion girls flag football team.

The team defeated Rockford Guilford 24-12 to claim the first state title in the sport Saturday at Willowbrook High School in Villa Park. It’s the first girls flag football season sanctioned by the Illinois High School Association.

Fremd Athletic Director Hamid Mehreioskouei and head coach Rebecca O’Dette spoke of the team’s accomplishments before the players handed off the championship trophy to Principal Mark Langer in the gym’s center court.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Fremd High School girls flag football head coach Rebecca O’Dette talks about the team and its victory during an all-school assembly Monday in Palatine.

O’Dette said she has been watching football her whole life and that she loves the sport. She says she understands the offense, defense and strategies and that teaching the girls was her honor.

The Palatine school’s team is made up of basketball, soccer, lacrosse and track athletes and O’Dette praised the girls for their skills.

“These girls are athletic. Most of them are at least two-sport athletes and now three-sport athletes with this new introduction of flag football. These girls know how to compete and they’re just great athletes,” O’Dette said.

Quarterback Lily Mayer said it was cool that the school and athletic director organized the assembly for the team. Mayer was proud to talk about the girls’ victory and the legacy they have established.

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Members of the Fremd High School state champion girls flag football team, including quarterback Lily Mayer, were introduced one by one during an all-school assembly Monday morning in Palatine.

“Our motto at Fremd is leave a legacy and that we actually did is crazy,” Mayer said. “I think it’s cool that we still won the whole thing. It doesn’t really feel real right now but it’s really exciting.”

O’Dette speaks highly of the school and community’s support of female sports.

“Our school is super supportive of our athletes, they really care about our community. They want what’s best for our students, what’s best for our school,” O’Dette said.