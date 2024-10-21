‘Edgy Tim’: Time right for Illini to ramp up recruiting

St. Francis tight end Gavin Mueller is one of several local football recruits offered by the University of Illinois. Courtesy of Tim O’Halloran

In case you've missed it, the University of Illinois football team has something special going on so far this season.

Illinois, currently 6-1 and ranked 20th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, is coming off an impressive 21-7 win over defending national champion Michigan in front of a solid out crowd at Champaign’s Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s game also honored the 100th anniversary of Red Grange's six-touchdown performance on the day Memorial Stadium was dedicated.

Illinois wore throwback uniforms along with helmets painted to look like old-school leather helmets. The retro uniforms and helmets were a huge hit, especially with players and recruits on social media.

So the point of all this buildup?

Illinois has it going on this season and seems poised to ramp up its recruiting efforts, especially from a greater Chicagoland standpoint.

Illinois’ recruiting efforts over the last several seasons hasn't been able to keep up with the rest of the conference. The Class of 2025 for the Fighting Illini is currently ranked as second to last in the Big Ten, or the 17th of 18 teams. Go back over the past several recruiting classes and Illinois has been consistently behind the rest of the Big Ten going back before head coach Bret Bielema took over the program.

Illinois has no question put in the effort, especially with its in state efforts. When Bielema took over the program, one of his first priorities was to reach out to the in-state high school coaches and begin building relationships to open up the Fighting Illini football program.

Having covered football recruiting in Illinois for nearly 30 years, I've been able to talk with a ton of former and current standout recruits. When asked about Illinois and why they decided to head somewhere else for college, the answers have been pretty standard.

“It's a nice school but I just want to go somewhere where I can play for a winner and compete for a national championship.” Or, “I want to play in front of sold out crowds on national TV every week and play for a school with a great fan base and a great atmosphere.”

Illinois has been working hard recently to close that recruiting gap in-state, having invited several high level Class of 2026 names to take in these Saturday games at Memorial Stadium. This past Saturday alone, Illinois had several highly ranked state names in the house led by Dunlap junior tight end Mack Sutter, ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals.com, and Mt. Zion four-star tight end J.C. Anderson. Both have multiple Power 4 offers from elite programs.

Illinois has extended early scholarship offers to several players from the Daily Herald readership area including Hinsdale Central three-star offensive lineman Gene Riordan, and the St. Francis duo of three-star tight end Gavin Mueller and three-star wide receiver Zachary Washington.

The Illini also have offered Naperville North three-star defensive tackle Gabriel Hill, Palatine three-star offensive guard Tony Balanganayi and Carmel four-star sophomore quarterback Trae Taylor.

While Illinois is still seeking its first commitment from the Class of 2026, I can't help but think the gap between Illinois and the elite level of state recruits will begin to close if this incredible season continues for the Fighting Illini.